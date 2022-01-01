After snow, subzero wind chill is expected overnight in the Wichita area

The Wichita area’s first snow of the winter will be followed by single-digit temperatures with a wind chill of around -15 degrees, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

The frigid temperatures are capable of freezing pipes. It could also make driving conditions worse.

Shortly after noon Saturday, the Wichita area had measured around 0.3 inches of snow, according to NWS meteorologist James Cuellar. Strong winds would prevent much more snow from accumulating, he said. Sleet first started to fall around 7:30 a.m. Saturday followed by snow shortly after.

The largest reported snowfall in the NWS Wichita coverage area was 1.3 inches near Hutchinson, he said.

He expected the snow in Wichita to stop after 5 p.m. Then the big concern will be freezing weather.

The overnight temperatures in the Wichita area have a forecast low of 3 degrees. The record for Jan. 2 in Wichita was -6 degrees in 1979. The wind chill is supposed to make the temperature feel around -15 degrees, he said.

Other parts of central and north-central Kansas will see overnight temperatures in the single digits to -10 degrees, he said, with the wind chill making the temperature feel as low as -25 degrees in some areas.

Strong north winds will support bitter cold wind chills through Sunday morning. Dress warmly and in layers if venturing out. #kswx pic.twitter.com/JFh4MuYtaw — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 1, 2022

The accidents around Wichita and the state was typical of what’s expected with the amount of snowfall that occurred, a Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch supervisor said Saturday morning. She said the accidents were widespread but did not answer any questions about them.

The KHP crash log showed five accidents with injuries as of 2 p.m. Saturday. That doesn’t mean there weren’t more accidents., just that those were the ones reported so far on the crash log.

The only reported fatal accident in the state, at that time, happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in Wyandotte County when a driver rear-ended a Kansas Department of Transportation plow truck.

Trooper Ben Gardner reported a second plowing collision when a driver from Florida, who appeared to be driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, rear-ended a KDOT plow truck around 9:45 a.m. Saturday near the Salina and McPherson counties line. The driver of the Tahoe was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-135 near Salina/McPherson county line at approximately 9:45am



Don’t crowd the plow and certainly don’t rear-end the plow! #KSwx



We need every Kdot truck and staff they got!



Kdot staff was unharmed, Florida driver was transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/ETF4Hxzx2y — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) January 1, 2022

In Sedgwick County, only one injury accident had been reported on the crash log as of 2 p.m. It occurred around 6 a.m. when the driver of an SUV went from southbound I-135 to eastbound Kellogg, and “slid due to icy road conditions and struck the wall,” a KHP trooper wrote in the crash log. The driver had minor injuries.

Wichita officials said that crews started treating the roads with a salt/sand mix and calcium chloride to prevent accidents Friday night and would continue to do so Saturday as needed.

Temperatures are expected to warm up Monday and Tuesday before another cold front moves in overnight Tuesday, Cuellar said. Lows in the single digits are expected again between Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

The frigid weather follows what appears to be Wichita’s second-warmest December since records were started in 1888.