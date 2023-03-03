12 million people under tornado watches in South; snow forecast for Midwest, Northeast: Friday weather

States across the Southeast and into the Midwest were facing strong winds that led to dangerous conditions on Friday, with gusts blowing down trees and causing power outages. Some areas were also under tornado watches, including the entire Nashville metro area and far northwestern portions of the Atlanta metro area.

More than 12 million people were under tornado watches as of noon ET, according to the National Weather Service. An additional 13 million people were under high wind warnings.

Meanwhile, a storm was expected to bring snow to a 1,300-mile stretch of the United States from the Midwest to New England on Friday and into Saturday, potentially disrupting major travel hubs, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Snow was expected to extend from Missouri to Maine from Friday into Saturday, impacting St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston and other cities along the storm's route.

Most areas were expecting 6 to 12 inches of snow, and snow was in the forecast along the northern fringes of the storm, meteorologists said.

Much of Northern California and the Pacific Northwest were also under winter weather advisories and warnings Friday morning.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is thundersnow and how does it form? Explaining how a thunderstorm can produce snow

What is lake effect snow?: Here's how it happens and how much snow it can bring with it.

Tornado watches in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and more

The NWS issued tornado watches that were in effect until at least 1 p.m. CT Friday for parts of the following five states:

Tennessee

Illinois

Kentucky

Alabama

Georgia

A tornado watch was issued for parts of several states on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Parts of Arkansas and Louisiana previously saw tornado watches earlier Friday morning. NWS Shreveport in Louisiana posted video of a tornado that formed in the city Thursday around 5:40 p.m. CT.

Here is footage of a tornado earlier in Shreveport near Bert Kouns around 5:40 p.m. Storms this evening will continue to be capable of producing short-lived tornadoes . Be prepared to take cover in advance of storms and when Tornado Warnings are issued. Credit: Jamey Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/FdE8IY8em6 — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) March 3, 2023

Winds sweep across South; power outages expected

High wind warnings were in effect midday Friday in:

Story continues

Winds were expected to gust up to 60 mph, and the National Weather Service warned that winds will blow down trees and power lines, with power outages expected throughout the region.

The weather service advised that people charge their phones and other devices on Thursday night “to be able to reliably receive additional warnings.”

Snow, sleet stretches from Midwest to New York and New England

Winter storm conditions extended from the Midwest to New England on Friday, with some areas expected to see a foot of snow.

A winter storm watch is in effect on Friday in northern Illinois, with rain “changing to heavy wet snow,” according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Winds could gust up to 35 mph in the area.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Friday evening into Saturday afternoon in parts of Vermont and New York. Some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall expected early on Saturday morning.

Further south, a winter weather advisory is in effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday in parts of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. Residents of the area can expect a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, before changing to rain by Friday evening.

Winter storm tracker

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornado watches in South; snow from Chicago to New York, Massachusetts