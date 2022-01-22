Snow storm in the Southeast, NFL playoffs: 5 thing you need to know this weekend

Editors
·4 min read

Snow storm blasts the Southeast

A winter storm was forecast to bring a miserable mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of the Southeast on Friday and into early Saturday. The winter storm could ice over a large swath of eastern North Carolina and the northeastern corner of South Carolina, while dumping snow around Norfolk, Virginia. The heart of the storm's snow will focus on a region spanning from northeastern North Carolina to southeastern Virginia and the Atlantic beaches of Maryland, where 3 to 6 inches of snow was likely to fall. The storm should move into the Atlantic by Saturday, however, temperatures below freezing will mean untreated roads could remain slippery and hazardous.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Essential workers coming into the U.S. must show proof of vaccination

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday that essential workers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers and nurses, will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Saturday. The United States began allowing fully vaccinated foreign nationals to cross its land borders in November for nonessential purposes such as tourism or visiting friends and family for the first time since March 2020. The new announcement extends the vaccine requirement to essential workers who are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. Unlike those arriving by plane, people arriving by land travel will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

A new landscape for abortion rights nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade

Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which established the constitutional right to abortion care in the United States. Organizations have been spending more and revamping campaign strategies for voter turnout and candidate support for the midterm elections, assuming the U.S. Supreme Court will soon overturn the landmark. Advocates from both sides have cited comments from conservative justices during a December hearing on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A majority of justices could overturn Roe entirely, or they could uphold the ban and forbid other states from banning abortions earlier than that. A ruling is expected by late June.

Four intriguing matchups highlight weekend of football

Welcome to what many consider the best weekend of the NFL season. The divisional playoffs have featured some of the most epic games in league history, and sports fans can only hope one of this weekend's games can one day be mentioned in the pantheon of football classics like the Minneapolis Miracle and the Cowboys' Hail Mary game. On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers play the Green Bay Packers. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs. Love talking football? Join our Facebook Group to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow fans and USA TODAY's NFL insiders.

Cosby docuseries screens at Sundance Film Festival

Four-part docuseries "We Need To Talk About Cosby," which premieres on Showtime Jan. 30, screens at the Sundance Film Festival Saturday. Directed by comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell, "Cosby" serves up a compellingly nuanced look at the accused serial sex abuser, USA TODAY's Maria Puente writes. The best thing that could happen from the series, Bell says in an interview with USA TODAY, is that it could create a space for people to talk about and process their conflicted feelings. "The film is an invitation to consider conversations about how to create a safer world and do a better job of listening to people who have been sexually assaulted," Bell says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow storm in the Southeast, Roe v. Wade anniversary, NFL playoffs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Best women's insulated clothing for winter 2022, starting under $30

    Stay warm this winter without all the bulk with picks like Uniqlo's HeatTech and Nike's Therma-FIT clothes.

  • NFL divisional playoffs predictions: Upsets are coming in AFC and NFC

    NFL divisional playoffs predictions: The top four seeds will not advance says The Times' Sam Farmer, who predicts an upset in each conference.

  • Jerry Jones: 'A lot to think about' regarding coaches, won't address Mike McCarthy

    "We have used up some very talented players over the last few years."

  • Lakers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

    The Los Angeles Lakers (22-23) play against the Orlando Magic (38-38) at Amway Center Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022 Los Angeles Lakers 26, Orlando Magic 29 (Q2 10:26) What's the buzz on Twitter? Cody Taylor @ CodyTaylorNBA Shaq ...

  • Heavy rains, landslides and floods lash Cusco, Peru

    Heavy rains caused the Alcamayo river to swell, flooding the streets and train tracks in Machu Picchu, the city that connects tourists to its famous ruins.One person has been reported missing so far.Machu Picchu, which sits some 7,874 feet above sea level, is Peru's most visited site.

  • NFL betting roundtable: Our favorite bets for the divisional round

    Our staff's favorite bets for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

  • NFL betting: The 49ers are about to run wild on Green Bay

    An unstoppable rushing attack against the league's second-worst run defense is just one of the reasons the Niners will bounce the Packers out of the playoffs this weekend.

  • Where Ukraine's sunflowers once sprouted, fears now grow

    On a warm spring day in Ukraine 26 years ago, three men smiled for cameras as they planted symbolic sunflower seedlings in freshly tilled earth where Soviet nuclear missiles had once stood ready. Today Ukraine is ground zero for worry that Russia will ignite a conflict that could engulf the region. On that early-June day in 1996, the American secretary of defense, William J. Perry, joined his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in ceremonies marking the completion of Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Zamboni explodes at local hockey rink in Kentucky

    Luckily no one was hurt in the alarming explosion.

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-