Snow still expected in Kansas City in updated forecast. What NWS now expects for metro

A subtle eastward shift in a winter storm that will cut across Missouri overnight might mean less snow for the Kansas City area, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Snow is still expected to fall in the Kansas City area, but only one to two inches is likely for most of the metro. Some areas in the southern part of the metro could see more, according to the weather service.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for much of the Kansas City region.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday.”

Drivers were urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas along and south of Interstate 44 in southern Missouri where heavy snow is likely. Between five and nine inches is expected, with as much as a foot of snow possible in some areas, according to the weather service.

Travel is expected to be impossible in southern Missouri as roads and bridges become slick and hazardous. Drivers were urged to consider delaying travel until the storm has passed.

In the Kansas City area, a light rain and snow mix could start falling as early as 6 p.m. It will quickly turn into all snow by 9 p.m. The bulk of the accumulating snow will fall between midnight and 6 a.m., according to the weather service.

“Slick roads can be expected through much of the region especially during the Wednesday morning commute,” the weather service said. The snow is expected to gradually come to an end around noon.

Temperatures are expected to be around freezing on Wednesday and Thursday before rebounding into the 40s on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will tumble into the single digits Sunday morning and only warm into the mid-20s by the afternoon. Light snow is also possible on Sunday.