Snow stealing, and five other bizarre ways ski resorts are tackling climate change

Presena glacier is covered with geotextile fabric cover - Getty

Winter has arrived in Europe, with fresh snow blanketing the mountains across the Alps, Pyrenees and beyond. Over the weekend ski resorts such as Tignes, Cervinia and Zermatt have reported over half a metre of fresh snow. It’s promising news for the season ahead, but with less than 20 days until the first major resorts swing into action, there’s work still to be done as resorts pull out all the stops to prepare for the first turns of the winter.

In recent years, ski resorts have been caught choppering in snow loads to smooth over broken pistes (Gstaad, 2023) and couriering snow to race courses (Lauberhorn, 2020). Last week, footage of excavators digging deep into Zermatt’s Theodul Glacier went viral, in preparation for the ski World Cup. The imagery was released by climate action group Protect Our Winters (POW), exposing FIS – the body that regulates ski racing – for damaging a glacier that’s lost 10 per cent of its volume in two years, during preparations for the event.

Snow farming may be the key to saving Europe's ski resorts - PPR/Saas-Fee/Christof R. Schmidt

It gained traction fast – an easy fight to start, inciting anger on a very hot topic. But, it turns out that the images aren’t new, nor do they even capture the glacier in question (in fact the footage shows the Austrian glacier at Pitztal in 2019) and POW’s accusation is somewhat discredited.

The images are arresting, though, and ultimately the desired effect is had; a spotlight is shone on the practices and future of the snow-sports industry. Whether it’s digging up glaciers or helicopters flying in 2m³ of snow, 100 times over, to patch up a piste, we’re going to extremes in the name of our favourite winter pursuit.

In an ideal world, for perfect conditions on the pistes ski resorts need cold autumn temperatures (the ground needs to cool) followed by snow in order to start building a good base and then plenty of fresh stuff to top it up throughout winter. But that doesn’t always happen – something skiers have become all too aware of.

Freak-high temperatures during January 2023 saw the freezing line rise drastically, meaning that precipitation fell as rain in low-lying resorts, which washed away the snow and cancelled holidays.

But, despite the recent headlines, winter preparations and preservation don’t always have to cost the Earth.

Levi in Finland covers snow piles in polystyrene insulation that retains up to 95 per cent of stored snow - Levi

Because in fact, Zermatt does groom its glacier, filling in crevasses, borrowing snow from, well, wherever it can. High on a plateau at about 3,800m by the Klein Matterhorn lift station snow piles are kept under white matting for just the job.

It’s a not-so-new method that’s been dubbed “snow farming” – a practice used throughout Europe (and beyond), that’s much greener than you’d guess and which allows resorts to safeguard their winters.

While artificial snowmaking requires near-freezing temperatures, as well as water reservoirs and energy, farmed snow can be uncovered, recycled and spread over the ski slopes to build a crucial snowbase, making substantial savings when it comes to snowmaking.

Fleece blankets and sawdust

Swiss resort Saas Fee’s method of snow farming involves digging large steps, or terraces, by snowcat, directing windblown snow into a depot, that’s then compacted and covered in hand-sewn fleece for insulation come May.

Located just under the glacier (between 2,500-3,000m), these stores are protected from the wind and snow – which, ironically, become the enemies of snow farmers in summer. Nearly 50 per cent of the resort’s snow deposits have survived the scorching summer of 2023.

Despite growing challenges presented by climate change, ski resorts are circling back to the traditional methods when it comes to getting winter-ready. Davos has, since 2016, been using the centuries-old method of using sawdust as insulation, to carry snow from one winter to the next.

Nordic cross-country skiing is hugely popular in the area, and a 4km track is made at 1,650m in altitude in October using 100 per cent recycled snow.

“For us, covering with wood chips is much more effective than using a tarp,” said Andreas Stoffel, head of marketing at Davos. “It is also a natural product that degrades.”

Snow farming at Davos - Marcel Giger

The snow is produced in winter in ideal conditions (cold, dry) and covered with 30-40cm of sawdust. Come autumn, the snow is spread on a shaded forest track in the Flüelatal (Flüela valley) and allows the sport to kick off before winter arrives.

Foam insulation and white tarpaulin

Even the most snow-sure resorts rely on manmade techniques to operate. Levi in Finland uses snowcats to create piles, covering them in polystyrene insulation that retains up to 95 per cent of stored snow. This winter, Levi started its season on October 6, with 200,000m³ of recycled snow.

Blanketing glaciers might seem counterintuitive, but works in the effect of reducing melt by 50 per cent on average. The Marmolada in the Dolomites and the Diavolezza in Swiss Bernina are among the many glaciers that cover up in the summer, where white tarpaulin matting mimics snow cover – an albedo surface reflecting light and heat, preventing thaw.

Blanketing glaciers reduces melt by 50 per cent on average - Getty

Sustainable snowmaking

Artificial snowmaking has often been seen as a short-term fix to poor winter weather, with many arguing that the practice actually contributes to global warming. Not so long gone are the days of chemical freezing, that contaminates local ecosystems.

This has largely been replaced by compressed air technology – which is more environmentally friendly, but expensive, costing €4 per cubic metre. Snow cannons and grooming machines are equipped with sensors to determine which machines should fire up and for how long, depending on snow depth. Canada’s biggest resort, Whistler, also famously powers its snowmaking 100 per cent sustainably, with snowmelt feeding the snow guns that are powered, in turn, by hydroelectric created by the same melt. A satisfyingly simple method.

