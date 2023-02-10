Snow squalls and gusty winds forecast in parts of Midwest, Northeast

A man walks on a sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South Portland, Maine. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Snow squalls and gusty winds are expected to roll into parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Friday, while some of the Southern states could expect flooding.

Wind gusts in the region could reach between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with about an inch or two of snow in places from northeastern Ohio through northwestern Pennsylvania and into New York, said Mike Doll, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

"With some of these squalls obviously the danger is reduced visibility," he said. "They can quickly cover the roads with snow."

Here's what you need to know about Friday's weather:

Cold front forecast for Northeast Friday

A cold front is going to be moving through the Northeast, where it's been unusually warm. Pittsburgh, for instance, was in the low 70s Thursday but will cool down to the 40s on Friday, Doll said.

"If anything, it's a return to what we normally expect for this time of year," he said.

The National Weather Service said that "arctic air will remain absent and a return to much above average temperatures likely by early next week."

Still, a winter weather advisory was in effect for parts of Maine, with snow accumulations expected to reach between 3 and 6 inches, sleet accumulations around a quarter inch and some ice accumulation.

The advisory expires at 9 a.m. ET Friday.

Flooding possible in South

Doll said there could be heavy rain with potential for flooding from the Florida Panhandle through Southern Georgia and parts of the Carolinas on Friday.

"Some areas could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain," he said. "That could lead to some street-level flooding across that region."

Much of that region has seen average to below-average precipitation over the past few weeks, which may help mitigate the risk of flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile Oklahoma and Arkansas could experience a mix of rain and snow, though not with much accumulation, he said.

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Snow, high winds in Friday weather forecast for Ohio, New York