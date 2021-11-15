Snow squalls ramp up, travel impacts possible in southern Ontario

Blustery conditions behind a departing Alberta clipper led to snow squalls across parts of southern Ontario Monday, complicating travel during the day for some locales. Some communities could see several centimetres of snow by the end of the day as the bands move in off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. More on snow amounts and the next system pushing into the region, below.

MONDAY: SNOW SQUALLS, COOL TEMPERATURES

Cool, northwesterly winds blowing over the relatively warm waters of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay allowed for several bands of lake-effect snow to develop across parts of southern Ontario and cottage country on Monday.

Areas affected by the snow bands could see 5-10 cm of snow by the time they wind down in the evening, with localized pockets of 15 cm or more in some spots. Environment and Climate Change Canada advises that some areas could experience reduced visibility as a result of heavy snow and gusty winds.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” ECCC said in a snow squall watch issued Monday morning.

The squalls could lead to particularly tricky travel on Highways 400, 401, 8, and 26.

WATCH NOW: SQUALLS CREATING REDUCED VISIBILITY ON THE ROADS IN PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONTARIO

THE WEEK AHEAD: ONTARIO’S NEXT STORM ARRIVES FROM THE PRAIRIES

A low-pressure system tracking in from the Prairies will bring Ontario its next bout of active weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Above-seasonal temperatures and a chance of rain will spread over southern Ontario on Wednesday as a warm front lifts across the region. Farther to the north, on the cooler side of the system, a chance of snow will greet the Nickel Belt on Wednesday, with a chance for mixed precipitation throughout cottage country.

Some rain will linger across southern Ontario on Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region. Behind the front, calmer conditions and a seasonable chill will return to finish the week.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast across Ontario. Thumbnail image courtesy: Getty Images/file photo