Snow squall setup in parts of Atlantic Canada, atmospheric river on deck

While most of the Atlantic region will enjoy a breather from the unsettled weather this weekend, parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will be under the threat of snow Saturday, thanks to a shot of cooler air that has filtered in behind the late-week cold front. In fact, regions in Nova Scotia could see some potent snow squalls, potentially disrupting travel with locally 15-25 cm forecast within the bands. Beyond, after a quiet conclusion to the weekend, forecasters are keeping a close eye on an atmospheric river seeping in as potent lows bring a risk for flooding with soaking rains and intense winds, too, for early next week. More on what we know so far, below.

SATURDAY: SNOW COULD IMPACT TRAVEL IN NOVA SCOTIA, NEWFOUNDLAND

In the wake of a potent cold front that brought pulses of heavy rain on Friday to the Atlantic region, cooler air has pooled in, as well as winds out of the west and northwest.

These brisk winds will drive sea-effect snow along the western shores of Newfoundland Saturday, while snow squalls develop across the higher terrain of eastern Nova Scotia -- mainly for Inverness, Victoria and Antigonish counties. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snow squall watches and warnings.

atlsnow

Locally 15-25 cm within these snow bands continuing throughout the day Saturday, so motorists in these regions should be prepared for impacts to travel.

"Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

However, the region is expected to see a quiet end to the weekend as high pressure briefly builds in. But the tranquility will be rather short-lived.

LOOK AHEAD: WATCHING WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAIN FOR NEXT WEEK

A series of low-pressure systems will develop off the U.S. East Coast next week and track towards the Maritimes along the boundary between rather chilly air to the west and subtropical air to the east. A strong blocking pattern over the Atlantic will prevent that setup from moving out to sea, directing it instead over the Atlantic provinces in an atmospheric river of tropical moisture.

East AR

As a result, much of the Maritimes will be tapping into a tremendous amount of Gulf and subtropical moisture by Monday as a system moves across the region. Localized flooding is the main concern along with strong winds early to mid-next week.

"This will result in several days of windy and mild weather with several rounds of rain, which will be heavy at times," Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham says.

The first will be an intensifying, slow-moving low-pressure system trekking into the Maritimes on Monday. This system will then stall and give an extended period of rain and intense winds. Guidance is starting to come into agreement that the largest rainfall amounts will be from Halifax county to Cape Breton in Nova Scotia and in southeastern portions of New Brunswick.

atlrain

Rainfall amounts associated with the multi-day event -- Monday through Wednesday -- will likely range between 50-75 mm. Isolated areas could see 100+ mm. The heaviest rain looks to occur Monday overnight into Tuesday.

As well, blustery, potentially damaging wind gusts up to 90 km/h are expected late Monday into Tuesday. For areas in eastern Nova Scotia, gusts may possibly reach more than 90 km/h, especially along the Atlantic coast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for all three Maritime provinces, warning the atmospheric river's effects could endure into Wednesday, and possibly beyond.

atlwind

Pounding surf and higher than normal water levels are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

FLOOD PREVENTION TIPS

Because of the expected bout of drenching rains and intense winds next week, planning ahead is the best way to mitigate flood risk. While some damages are unavoidable, taking an assessment ahead of time can make a huge difference.

Checking your insurance is certainly key, and there are a few things you can do around the home to prepare.

Sealing your basement to prevent water from seeping into creeks

Raising electrical system components as high as possible

Making sure your sump pumps are working properly

If a big storm is coming, consider stocking up on supplies, like: sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and shovels

Getty flooding rain roof

(Getty Images)

As well, if you can, arrange to leave your car in a high-elevation area, and avoid driving in flooded areas at all costs.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the unsettled pattern shaping up for Atlantic Canada.