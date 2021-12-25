Snow Squall Alert: Weather Service warns of whiteout conditions with up to 50 mph gusts

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert Friday evening for a snow squall in the Boise area.

At 7:59 p.m. Friday, the NWS sent out an emergency alert for a rapidly approaching snow storm with heavy snow, poor visibility and wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph. The alert was issued for areas including Ada County, southwestern Boise County, southeastern Payette County, west central Elmore County, Northeastern Canyon County and Gem County.

The squall arrived in Meridian around 8 p.m. and in Boise, Emmett, Eagle and Garden City around 8:10 p.m., according to the NWS. At 8:20 p.m., it arrived near Horseshoe Bend and Lucky Peak. The squall is moving around 50 mph.

The NWS warned of “dangerous life-threatening travel” and advised travelers to reduce their speeds, turn on headlights and prepare for near-zero visibility.

The storm was expected to last until 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The NWS added that the storm would include rain, snow and graupel, also known as soft hail.