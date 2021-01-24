Snow shuts four Covid vaccine centres in Wales as parts of England face weather warnings
Snowfall across Wales has prompted one university health board to close four of its coronavirus vaccination centres on Sunday, as parts of the UK continue to face weather warnings.
The Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in South Wales announced on Saturday it had taken the “difficult decision” to close its four vaccination centres due to adverse weather warnings as snow fell across the area.
The four vaccination centres in Bridgend, the Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil are expected to be shut down all day, as Wales races to meet its target of seeing at least 70 per cent of residents over the age of 80 receive the first dose of a Covid vaccine by the end of the weekend.
"We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause. However, the safety of our most vulnerable vaccination group is of priority," the health board said.
It is still unclear whether the closures will continue on Monday.
Meanwhile, weather warnings have also been issued across other parts of the UK, as parts of England and Scotland woke up to snow and ice on Sunday, with even parts of central London seeing a dusting of snow.
By mid-morning on Sunday, the flakes were falling thick and fast in the capital and elsewhere, with meteorologists warning drivers to take care on icy roads., while some areas have been affected by flooding.
The Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place stretching from coast to coast in southern England and ending just below Manchester.
The public were warned to expect some icy patches on untreated roads and pavements, with journeys by road and rail likely to be affected.
A similar warning is in place down the east coast of Scotland and covering most of the island of Ireland.
The showers of sleet and snow are expected to die out, with a heavy frost due to set in across most parts of the country on Sunday evening.
The wintry showers will continue in north and western parts of the UK.
Meanwhile, at least 55 flood warnings and 79 flood alerts are in effect for parts of England, with some areas having been hit by flooding throughout the week.
Bewdley in Worcestershire saw severe flooding over the weekend, damaging areas already hit by severe flooding last February. Meanwhile, Didsbury in Manchester saw heavy flooding earlier this week.
