Snow scenes and Dawid Malan makes Big Bash debut – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.
Football
Wolves were snowed under.
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 28, 2020
Edinson Cavani played sweeper.
❄😅 Monday morning with @ECavaniOfficial… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3Vp6ukVWYy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 28, 2020
Jordan Henderson tried to get over Liverpool’s draw with West Brom.
Former Russia and Hull boss Leonid Slutsky showed off his voice and his dance moves.
Another award for Cristiano Ronaldo.
What a save!
Another game, another superb save from @samjohnstone50 😅 pic.twitter.com/wVMB2QFlbs
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 28, 2020
James Maddison cheered on the Foxes from afar.
Come on the boys. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/f4tdtPGPXV
— James Maddison (@Madders10) December 28, 2020
Cricket
The definition of playing through the pain.
The foot they’re all talking about! @NeilWagner13 ran in today with a fractured toe, claiming 2-50 👏🏽#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/TRW7AwDop0
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 28, 2020
England’s Dawid Malan reflected on his Big Bash League debut.
Big bash debut 🏏😊 Great to get out there with the @hobarthurricanes boys. Not the result we wanted but great fightback in the end 💪🏻 #hobart #thegabba #bbl pic.twitter.com/LKhggVTxcF
— Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) December 28, 2020
Humble pie was on the menu for Michael Vaughan.
Humble pie for Breakfast … !!! Love the under dog proving people wrong … also shows once again if Steve Smith struggles with the Bat this Aussie Batting team is very average … @ajinkyarahane88 captaincy has been magnificent btw … #OnOn #AUSvIND
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2020
Top bombing.
Great effort!
Woulda been so good! 😫 pic.twitter.com/hxVINE6kSX
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2020
Danni Wyatt’s dog was loving the cold weather.
❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️ Magical 🌟 pic.twitter.com/RSny7kPOLj
— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) December 28, 2020
Formula One
Romain Grosjean offered an update on the burns he suffered in Bahrain last month.
Can you imagine I was in a fire almost a month ago? Left hand getting better also but not yet ready for 📸 #soon#recovery #happy pic.twitter.com/ztLeRiqeW0
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 28, 2020
Darts
MVG raced into the fourth round.
Mervyn King was at his cheeky best after a dominant display.
"I remember the same ugly mug right opposite me"
Never change, Merv 😂 pic.twitter.com/R5vr8P9OYO
— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2020
The Jackpot is out of the World Championship and missed out on snow too.
Great seeing all the snow day photos, we have literally got non 🙄 kids are gutted lol
— Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) December 28, 2020