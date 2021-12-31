Snow, rain to ring in 2022 in Ontario and Quebec, travel impacts likely

The end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 will not differ too much across Central Canada. Unsettled weather will mark both, though much more impactful for the start of the new year. An active storm track will see two systems march through southern Ontario and Quebec over the weekend, with the first serving as an appetizer Friday evening for what's to come Saturday evening and Sunday. The second will offer a widespread 5-15 cm of snow, rain, freezing precipitation and blustery winds in both regions. However, final snowfall accumulations aren't set in stone and are highly dependent on the ultimate track of the second low-pressure system. Motorists planning on doing any travelling this weekend should be prepared for slower commutes and poor visibility due to the winds and snow. What we expect, below.

NEW YEAR'S DAY/SUNDAY: SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL DEPEND ON TRACK

Central Canada will be seeing a messy mix of precipitation over the weekend as we kick off the new year. The first system will be a cold front draped across eastern Ontario and Quebec, bringing a quick burst of light snow to the latter with a slight risk of freezing rain to the Ottawa Valley Friday evening into Saturday morning.

A sharp temperature divide across Ontario and Quebec will dictate precipitation types and amounts this weekend.

ONTIMING

Temperatures along and slightly inland of lakes Ontario and Erie, including most of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), will reach a few degrees above zero Saturday, with even overnight lows not excessively cold, while areas further to the north will be at or near the freezing mark. Temperatures will take a noticeable drop by Sunday, also accompanied by the return of wind chills.

Widespread snow will develop from west to east along the 401 corridor in Ontario Saturday evening and then diminish during the day on Sunday. For Quebec, snow will become more widespread into southern Quebec for early Saturday afternoon, and into Montreal and the Eastern Townships Saturday overnight, subsiding late Sunday evening.

As colder air moves south Saturday evening, precipitation will switch to a period of freezing rain and ice pellets before ending as widespread snow into Sunday morning, with some heavy amounts possible for areas further north of Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, and the GTA. Areas near Lake Erie shores will see more rain than snow if the track holds as it is. Montreal, too, will see a switchover to widespread snow.

ONQCSnow

The snowfall will have a higher than typical impact on roads because the snow will initially melt on pavement, but as temperatures fall well below freezing Saturday night and Sunday, compressed slush will turn to ice.

The ultimate track of the storm will determine the exact precipitation type and amounts for Central Canada. As of now, the storm may bring widespread 5-15 cm of snow. Isolated spots could see more than 15 cm, depending on how the track plays out.

A more northerly track would keep warmer temperatures more firmly entrenched over southern Ontario, keeping precipitation as rain or ice for longer, while a more southerly track would allow colder air to spill in and force a faster changeover to ice and snow.

There's still some uncertainty in the exact tracks of these systems. Small changes will affect precipitation types and amounts.

ONQCRain

As well, the winds, will be blustery throughout the event. In Ontario, northerly gusts of 40-60 km/h are likely to bring blowing snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. Travel will likely be impacted, particularly for areas near Lake Huron.

One thing is for certain: 2022 will definitely start off on an unsettled note.

CONSIDERABLE TEMPERATURE DROP IN BEHIND SYSTEMS

Quick shot of Arctic air on Sunday and Monday in behind the second systems. The former will feature a 10-degree temperature drop from Saturday, plunging daytime highs into the minus single digits across southern Ontario and Quebec. Wind chills make their presence felt in the aforementioned regions, too, making it feel like the minus teens.

Similar temperatures are expected Monday, though much colder in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, with daytime highs no warmer than the minus teens, though feeling closer to -20 with the wind chills.

ONQCTEMPMON

Looking ahead further, temperatures will moderate Tuesday and Wednesday, but another colder blast of Arctic air arrives late week. Changeable temperatures and an active pattern are expected into the second week of January.

Check back as we continue to monitor the New Year's forecast.