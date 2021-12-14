Snow-proof St-Hubert awnings will need $60K annual snow clearing after all

The new awnings at Plaza St-Hubert, which are covered by glass panes, don't keep snow in place in warmer weather, posing a safety risk to those walking beneath. (Shuyee Lee/CBC - image credit)

The new awnings at Plaza St-Hubert were designed to handle up to five metres of snow. But they weren't prepared for what happened when that snow started to melt.

The borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie has approved a $60,000 contract to get the snow cleared off the awnings this coming winter, after it found the accumulated snow would slide in warmer weather.

"The minute that the mild weather settled in, towards the end of the winter, the accumulation of snow on the glass awnings started moving towards the street. So you had a snow overhang of a couple of feet," explained Mike Parente, the general director of the Plaza St-Hubert merchant's association.

According to borough council documents, the design doesn't keep the snow in place in warmer weather, "which can cause serious injury to passers-by and potentially even death."

"The borough is therefore obliged to systematically remove the snow," it concluded.

Last winter was the first snowy season for the new awnings, which were installed in March 2020.

Parente said the merchant's association, which is located on the second floor of a building facing the awnings, saw a chunk of the snow and ice fall onto the street last February.

"I'm glad nobody was under there… I don't think anybody wants to find out [what would happen]," he said.

The association flagged the issue to the city, who sent out borough workers and tapped a private company to help clear the accumulated snow, at a cost of over $90,000.

Rosemont approved the new $60,000 contract to that same private company to handle the snow clearing for the upcoming winter, claiming the borough has "neither the expertise nor the manpower necessary to ensure the safe snow removal of this structure."

Parente commended the borough for moving so quickly to rectify the situation, which he described as "a new problem that not many people saw coming."

However, he said the association had raised concerns about the awnings potentially being able to hold five metres worth of snow.

"Engineers kept telling us we had nothing to worry about … but the goal is not to have five metres accumulated [there]," he said.