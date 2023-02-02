From snow to marzipan – the wacky side of Renaissance sculpture

Donatello’s Santa Croce crucifix is wood with real metal nails - DeAgostini/Getty Images

Art historians disagree about a lot, but we generally agree on two things: that the Renaissance started in Florence, and that its new ideal of beauty was first made visible in the medium of sculpture. Thus it all began with Donatello, whose eponymous exhibition opens at the V&A in London next week.

Donato di Niccolò di Betto Bardi (c1386–1466) was an unlikely cultural hero. He was the son of a wool carder, and first appears in the historical record in 1401, when he’s convicted of assault after he attacks a German with a stick. His art would pack an even stronger punch. Donatello was an artist of firsts: the first to employ one-point linear perspective in his relief of St George and the Dragon (1417), the first to revive the bronze equestrian portrait in Gattamelata (1453), and the first to reintroduce the full-scale nude sculpture in David (c1440s).

It wasn’t just what Donatello made, but how he made it. He imbued his statues with expressive intensity. Standing in front of them, you feel that they don’t just live and breathe – they also fret, sulk and overthink. Take his life-sized cast-bronze reliquary bust of St Rossore (c1424-7), with furrowed brow and downcast gaze. The Roman soldier has real physical and psychological presence. In his Lives of the Artists, Vasari praised Donatello as both equalling the ancients and achieving the “greatest progress”. I like to think that this prodigal quality, being ahead of his time, explains why he is the only Early Renaissance artist in the gang of otherwise exclusively High Renaissance Ninja Turtles.

Yet while it’s tempting to think that the Renaissance was carved in marble and cast in bronze, it’s little-known today that Donatello was also the principal master in making figures of wood, stucco and terracotta. His Santa Croce crucifix (c1406-8) is polychromed wood with real metal nails piercing through Christ’s hands and feet. The extreme realism is heightened by the remarkable addition of moveable arms, articulated at the shoulders. Not only would it have allowed Him to achieve both the Y and the A of the YMCA dance, but it facilitated the re-enactment of the Descent from the Cross on Good Friday. It was not “art for art’s sake”.

Nor was this, by some distance, the most unusual or unexpected material in the Renaissance. Cork was often used by Old Masters such as Pollaiuolo for processional sculptures. It’s great for wine, because it’s porous and biodegradable; it’s bad for statues, because it’s porous and biodegradable. Nevertheless, it was light, portable and readily available, making it suitable for popular devotion. Such talismanic objects were not just for the poorest in society. Florence’s de facto ruler, Lorenzo de’ Medici, commissioned three wax life-size effigies of himself after a failed assassination attempt in 1478. These were wooden sculptures, covered in wax, tinted and then dressed in his real clothes. There were so many wax sculptures in some Renaissance churches that they filled up the aisles and galleries, and were even hung from the ceiling. As you can imagine, these were quick to model, but also swift to vanish.

An artist of firsts: Donatello's Gattamelata in bronze in Italy - wjarek

Many Renaissance sculptures, however, were intentionally designed to be ephemeral. Marzipan was particularly malleable, allowing artists to create the plasticity and realism desired in the Renaissance. Unfortunately, it was rather too delicious. Leonardo da Vinci, stepson of a pastry chef, sculpted almond-y effigies for the Duke of Milan, the form of which is now a mystery thanks to the Duke’s guests. Leonardo wrote in his Notes on Cuisine: “I have observed with pain that Signor Ludovico and his court gobble up all the sculptures I give them, right to the last morsel … now I am determined to find other means that do not taste as good, so that my works may survive.” Modern civilisation is fortunate that he picked up his brush to use linseed oil instead.

The tastiest of all transient artworks were made from sugar. Sugar sculptures originated in sixth-century Persia, but the introduction of gum tragacanth (a resin) helped them to develop into an independent artform crucial to the Renaissance banquet. Despite being short-lived, they were by no means cheap. Such immaterial material culture was seen at the 1475 wedding of Costanzo Sforza and Camilla Marzano d’Aragona. (Camilla’s grandfather had been Alfonso V of Aragon, King of Naples and Sicily, and Costanzo was Lord of Pesaro and a cousin of the Duke of Milan – yes, the marzipan Duke). At the nuptial banquet, there were painted sugar sculptures of castles and mountains, and a large sugar carriage pulled by two white oxen. The night culminated in 20 actors dressed as classical poets reading from gilded marzipan books.

The Florentine diarist Luca Landucci records in 1513 that Manuel I of Portugal even sent Pope Leo X a “Pope made of sugar, with 12 cardinals all of sugar, life-sized”. If the gift doesn’t sound very serious to you, fear not: the Portuguese king also donated some edible crucifixes. These sculptures were designed to stimulate the eyes and tastebuds, and their consumption was often accompanied by fireworks for the full sensory experience.

Many of the greatest artists of the era took part in this Bake Off. Giambologna, the Medici court sculptor, was commissioned to create Hercules-themed sugar sculptures for the 1600 banquet to celebrate the marriage of Maria de’ Medici and Henri IV of France. Inspired by the “lost-wax technique” – a method of casting in which molten metal is poured into a mould that had been created around an original wax model, which then melts away – Giambologna would pour liquid sugar into the same moulds he used to cast bronze statues.

Fonderie del Giudici’s Lion biting a bull (after Giambologna), in plaster and sugar - Uffizi Gallery

Perhaps the fanciest of all fleeting fancies was Michelangelo’s great lost masterpiece: his 1494 snowman. This, his first large-scale sculptural commission, was made for Piero de’ Medici after a heavy snowfall: it lasted just eight days. It was by no means the first Renaissance snow sculpture. In 1409, Bartolomeo del Corazzo documented a six-foot Hercules in a Florentine piazza. These sculptures were free to make, easy to form and public in nature: it isn’t surprising that artists experimented in this melting medium.

When considering the Renaissance, art historians have tended to value words such as “monumental”, “marble” and “bronze”. Perhaps it’s unsurprising that the field has always been less fixated on ephemeral sculptures: not only have they largely vanished, but the likes of papier-mâché are unquestionably naff. Nevertheless, they prove that sculpture was intended for meaningful direct encounters with everyday people. Sculptures made from wax, terracotta and wood were made to be handled directly. Terracotta reliefs of the Madonna and Child were often dressed in necklaces and clothes, or had rosaries buried within their painted stucco bodies.

That high-minded distinction between fine art and folk art began as early as the Renaissance itself. Intellectuals such as Leon Battista Alberti scoffed at sculptors who continued to make devotional objects and images in the medieval tradition, considering this to be pandering to the “minds of the vulgar”. But to ignore these ubiquitous objects would be to ignore social history, religious practice and thus the everyday lives of Renaissance man and woman. Sculptures and paintings were thought to talk, cry, bleed and perform miracles – a fact at odds with the common belief today that they were always high-status aesthetic pieces made solely to be admired.

Donatello’s work is something to behold. He sought to make work that was simultaneously divine and palpably human. While we should celebrate his sensual and sentient figures, we should not forget that they were often also sensorial. His Santa Croce crucifix was an aid to devotion; his Christ’s literal descent from the Cross was the apogee of Holy Week. The enigmatic nature of sculptures made from “poor” materials makes these objects all the more precious. Looking at the “overlooked” – even when it has ceased to physically exist – can sometimes give us the greatest window onto the past.

Donatello: Sculpting the Renaissance is at the V&A, London SW7, from Feb 11 until June 30. Tickets: vam.ac.uk