The snow made it nearly impossible to see if Chris Boswell hit a field goal during Steelers-Browns

.

The heavy snow falling in Cleveland on Thursday night had a definite impact on the Amazon broadcast of the Browns' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The snow was coming down so hard on a Chris Boswell field goal attempt that you really couldn't see whether or not the Steelers kicker actually made it or not.

Amazon NFL broadcaster Al Michaels was able to guide the fans at home on what happened, but even he had a difficult time trying to track where the ball was.

We've seen snowy games in the NFL before, but the falling snow obscuring a field goal attempt for the fans at home feels pretty wild to us.

"Boswell's kick, if you can find it, is good. I don't know. I lost sight of it. Somebody had a GPS on it," Al Michaels. pic.twitter.com/lB12WnQPgt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The snow made it nearly impossible to see if Chris Boswell hit a field goal during Steelers-Browns