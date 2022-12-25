A snow-loving camel, a crabby reporter, and a wild road trip: 3 stories show the warmer side of the winter storm

Hannah Getahun
·3 min read
A camel smiles at the camera with snow on its face
  • This year's once-in-a-generation winter storm has caused chaos and gloom across the country.

  • However, this once-in-a-generation storm has resulted in some amusing moments.

  • Insider compiled some heartwarming stories from the winter storm.

Blizzards, bomb cyclones, and arctic blasts have taken over the US this past week in what the National Weather Service has dubbed a once-in-a-generation weather event.

The record-breaking cold temperatures and storms resulted in people picking up their cameras — or standing in front one — to document some humorous moments and the formation of unexpected friendships.

Insider compiled some heartwarming stories to come out of the winter storm.

A local Iowa sports reporter went viral for letting viewers know he's cold — and doesn't like it

Mark Woodley of KWWL reports live amid a blast of winter weather in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mark Woodley of KWWL reports live amid a blast of winter weather in Waterloo, Iowa.Courtesy of KWWL

When the Arctic blast hit Iowa this week, Mark Woodley, an anchor and reporter at KWWL in Waterloo, grabbed his mic and went outside to cover the storm.

The problem? He hated doing it.

A compilation of Woodley's grumpy coverage from outside the KWWL studio — replete with clips of him humorously bemoaning that his colleagues "got the better end of the deal" with a grimace on his face — went viral on Twitter.

However, he wanted viewers to know that, all jokes aside, he took the storm seriously.

"It's a pretty serious storm. We take it very seriously," Woodley told Insider's Erin Snodgrass. "I want people to know it's not a complete joke to me. I kind of felt if I brought a little personality to it, people would pay attention."

 

A California camel saw snow for the first time and let his goat friends know how excited he was.

A camel smiles at the camera with snow on its face
A 6-month old camel in Ojai, California got his first taste of the winter snow, and was so excited that he had to show his goat friends about his new discovery.

Shelly Murad of Rancho Grande Ojai told Newsweek that when Albert, the camel, was let outside for the first time, he "immediately sensed something new and exciting."

His reaction, which was caught on camera and posted to TikTok, included him kicking his legs up in the air with glee and running through the snow.

Another clip shows Albert leading dozens of goats outside to enjoy the winter air.

"Albert is free to walk around the entire property, and visits all the animals throughout the day, but prefers to spend most of his time near the goats and the horses, probably because it's easy to steal their food," Murad told Newsweek.

 

Four strangers came together to drive from Florida to Ohio after their flights were canceled — and documented the trip on TikTok

Nor'easter Hits Reading, Pennsylvania, With Heavy Snow
Cars driving through snowfall in Northeast United States.MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

Among the thousands of stranded travelers this holiday season, four strangers who were supposed to go from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland, Ohio on a plane decided to come together and change their fate.

Bridget Schuster, one of the travelers, explained that four people stuck in Florida decided to rent a car together and brave the winter storm on the ground after they were told that the earliest flight they could get would be on Christmas Eve.

After 16 hours of traveling, the group made it to Cleveland safely, and documented their journey.

Shobi Maynard, one of the passengers, told Insider's Lauren Edmonds that before he hopped in the rented car, his father had actually found an earlier flight, but the chance for a "wild adventure" was enough for him to join the strangers on their trip to Ohio.

 

Read the original article on Insider

