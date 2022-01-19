Snow Lake Lithium to Present at Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27th, 2022

MANITOBA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (Nasdaq:LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th, at 3:30PM - 3:55PM ET.

Philip Gross, CEO of Snow Lake Lithium will be giving the presentation.

Mr. Gross commented, "We are witnessing a once in a century industrial pivot towards electrification. Demand outstrips supply by an exponential factor and the North American automobile industry is facing an existential crisis that requires immediate action to address the looming threat to their battery supply chains."

Snow Lake Lithium believes in locally sourced, locally processed lithium from within North America. Our mine will be the first all electric lithium mine in the World and will be powered by renewable energy.

Event: Snow Lake Lithium Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 3:30PM - 3:55PM ET

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with the Company on the event website.

Summary of Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. We aspire to not only set the standard for responsible lithium mining, but we intend to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an identified-to-date 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li 2 O.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds and expected closing. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to our public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

