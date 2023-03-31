Millions warned tornadoes are 'expected' Friday: Nashville, Memphis, Little Rock at risk

Friday updates: Read the latest weather news here.

Thursday is the day to prepare for what's expected to be a wild and potentially dangerous Friday weatherwise across a large swath of the central U.S.

Forecasters are warning of an outbreak of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening in at least 12 states from the Upper Midwest to the Deep South: "Intense, damaging gusts and several tornadoes (some strong and long-track) are expected," the Storm Prediction Center said.

Tens of millions of people live where the high winds and tornadoes are possible: Big cities in the highest danger areas include Nashville, Memphis, St. Louis, Des Moines and Little Rock.

The storms will be fast-moving, so there won't be much time to react to warnings, forecasters said. "Now's the time to start preparing," said Storm Prediction Center warning coordination meteorologist Matt Elliott.

'We're going to have more casualties': Bad tornado season in US is set to get worse

Meanwhile, on Thursday, more snow was forecast to fall in the mountains of the West. Wintry weather was spreading from California to Montana, Utah and other western states on Thursday, with parts of the Wasatch Mountains expecting up to 2 feet of snow accumulation.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is wind chill? Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

What is a flash flood watch or warning? Here's what to know about this deadly weather hazard

Women hug among the rubble of a home as cleanup continues in the aftermath of Friday's tornado on March 28, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. More severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, is possible on Friday, March 31 in the central U.S.

Severe storm threat on Friday

The potential for severe weather Friday extends from central Texas northward by nearly 1,000 miles to southern Wisconsin.

"This severe weather outbreak will bring a widespread threat of damaging winds and is highly likely to produce a number of tornadoes," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

The storms could also hit parts of Mississippi and Alabama, where residents are still recovering some a series of fatal storms late last week.

Story continues

A regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is forecast Friday, March 31. The most intense storms, capable of damaging gusts , a few tornadoes (some strong & long-tracked), & large hail are expected from the Mid-MS Valley to the Mid-South. More details: https://t.co/QMmU4tBZDt. pic.twitter.com/m3SGTxSF8S — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 30, 2023

Tornado preparedness tips

The National Weather Service says it's always important to have an emergency plan in place in the event of severe weather, including designating a "safe place" in your home, preferably away from windows and in an interior room. Keeping supplies handy like flashlights, batteries, food, water, clothes and shoes is also recommended.

The weather service also recommends having multiple ways to get updates, including push alerts, local TV reports, weather apps and a NOAA weather radio.

"I think the No. 1 message that people need to have is that they need to be prepared," said Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. "Don't rely on outdoor sirens as a warning. Instead, have a weather radio or smartphone at the ready.

"And know where you're going to go if you hear a tornado warning," she said.

TORNADO SAFETY: What to do when a watch or warning is issued depends on where you are

Mountain regions in the West see more snow

Winter storm conditions extended across western states again on Thursday, after another storm made its way across California earlier this week.

A winter storm watch was in effect for parts of the Wasatch Mountains in Utah through Friday evening, with snow accumulations of up to 2 feet possible and winds gusting up to 70 mph.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in southwest Montana until midnight on Thursday, with up to a foot of snow expected in the area.

And wintry weather isn’t done with the Golden State yet. A winter weather advisory is also in effect until Thursday afternoon in the state’s western San Gabriel Mountains, with snow accumulations of up to a foot on higher peaks.

Mississippi tornadoes: Toddler killed in Mississippi tornado while her mother was giving birth in hospital

Winter storm tracker

National Weather Radar

Contributing: Associated Press; Adam Friedman, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes, severe storms in weather forecast: Today's weather news