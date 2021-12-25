Snow is in Fresno’s forecast but will it actually happen? Here’s when it could start to fall

There won’t be a white Christmas in Fresno.

But there is an outside chance that it could be snowing in Fresno as soon as Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

A series of storm systems is passing through the central San Joaquin Valley, bringing cold air and precipitation that just might be enough to create snowflakes in Fresno.

In the past three days alone, the city has received 1 1/2 inches of rain, according to Weather Underground.

And if snow were to fall in Fresno, it would mark the first time since December 1998.

“It’s a very slight possibility that Fresno could have snow, but there is a chance,” NWS meteorologist Bill South said on Friday. “I would say the possibility of snow in the Valley and in Fresno would be about 10% or less.

“It would be more like a mix of snow and rain. It would not lead to accumulations (on the ground). But yes, you might be able to see snowflakes.”

The downtown Fresno skyline is reflected between storms Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Fresno.

Snow is definitely expected in the higher elevations with a winter storm warning in effect for the Sierra Nevada.

Foothill areas, such as Oakhurst and Mariposa, are expected to receive as much as three inches beginning Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, the NWS in Hanford predicts.

The mountain areas, such as Yosemite Valley, likely could get 12-18 inches of snow and maybe as much as two feet.

“The amount of actual low-pressure systems passing through in a short period of time is what’s a little unusual,” South said of this year’s winter activity. “It’s one storm system followed by another storm system that’ll bring colder air with it.”

For those traveling out of town, Sunday and Monday might be the best bet to avoid driving in extreme winter conditions.

Especially for those going through the Grapevine on Interstate 5.

“Most of Sunday afternoon will be dry,” South said. “That would be a good day to travel. Monday shouldn’t be affected much, either. But people coming back or traveling later next week, they’ll need to monitor the situation for updates.”