Snow, freezing drizzle possible in the Kansas City area this weekend

The weekend may get off to a shaky start as a round of light rain, maybe even some wintry mix along with freezing drizzle, is expected to pass through the Kansas City area early Saturday.

This wave of precipitation could bring light snow to areas north of the Missouri River, including Kansas City’s northland, according to the National Weather Service. The better chance for snow, however, is further north in Missouri. Any snow accumulations are expected to be minor.

Temperatures could be cold enough Saturday morning to allow a narrow band of freezing drizzle to develop just north of Interstate 70.

“Communities and interests generally along the Missouri River should think about some accumulating freezing drizzle Saturday morning,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Areas south of the I-70 corridor should be above freezing and see only drizzle and rain.

There will be minimal warming on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from the low 30s across northern Missouri to the upper 30s in the Kansas City area. Areas south of the metro could see conditions in the upper 40s. Temperatures this time of year in Kansas City typically are in the upper 30s, according to the weather service.

Conditions on Friday are expected to be slightly above normal, with Kansas City approaching 50 degrees.

After the precipitation moves out, pleasant weather conditions are expected for the remainder of the weekend and the majority of next week. Temperatures are expected to be mostly in the 40s and 50s through the week with the next chance for measurable precipitation possible later in the week, according to the weather service.

