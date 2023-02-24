Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving south

·1 min read

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.

Across northern and central B.C., the snow is expected to start Friday night and persist through Saturday, with accumulations ranging from 10 to 30 centimetres.

Moving into the southern Interior, including parts of the Okanagan Valley along with the Thompson, Shuswap, Columbia and Kinbasket regions, the weather office says heavy snow is expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Special weather statements have also been added for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley, where snowfall could range from 10 centimetres to 30 at higher elevations.

Environment Canada says the snow in those areas is expected to intensify Saturday night before easing Sunday.

Statements are also in effect for all of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands, where snowfall amounts are expected to range from five to 15 centimetres.

Extreme cold warnings remained in effect Thursday for the Chilcotin, Peace River and Elk Valley regions, with Arctic outflow warnings for the north and central coast.

But the weather office said some relief should come soon, as wind chill values throughout northern and southeastern B.C. are expected to gradually rise Friday.

An Arctic outflow warning has been added for Whistler along with a wind warning for Howe Sound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Extreme cold warnings in effect for central, northern B.C.

    Environment Canada is warning residents in central and northern B.C. of the risk of hypothermia and frostbite as bitterly cold temperatures persist in some regions. Temperatures in the Peace region, Elk Valley, Chilcotin, and in Prince George could feel like -45 C with the windchill on Thursday and into Friday morning. In the southeastern part of the province, Yoko-Kootenay Park is also expected to experience temperatures that feel like -40 C with windchill. The weather agency says an arctic air

  • How Working an Extra Year Can Completely Change Your Retirement

    Once you reach your 60s, you may start asking yourself, "Should I work another year or retire?" The answer to this will depend on a number of factors. However, you shouldn't overlook the potentially...

  • Yeti just unveiled their newest tumbler — and we predict it's going to go viral

    Yeti's popular Tumbler just got a functional new update.

  • Cancellations mount, power outage risk grows as snow, ice blast Ontario

    A winter storm rolling over southern Ontario will make roads dangerously icy and could lead to widespread power outages.

  • Vancouver bracing for slick travel as weekend snow looms for B.C.

    Frigid air and a moisture-laden low will bring widespread snowfall to the South Coast this weekend.

  • Calgary, southern Alberta under extreme cold warning

    Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Calgary, along with the rest of the province. The weather agency issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, saying temperatures are expected to feel like -40 C with the wind chill in Calgary and southern Alberta over the next three days. The wind chill index is an approximate measure of how cold it feels during chilly, windy weather. The figures are based on the effects of wind velocity and low temperature on skin. "The wind chill may modera

  • Flights, classes cancelled and power outages reported as winter storm grips parts of Canada

    Harsh winter conditions swept across parts of Canada on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions, school cancellations and power outages. Amid warnings that the winter storm coming in from the west could affect air travel to and from central Canada, Air Canada had delayed or cancelled more than 160 flights for the day — about 26 per cent — by late Wednesday afternoon, according to the tracking service FlightAware. WestJet said it had cancelled 37 flights — for Wednesday and Thursday — at airports i

  • Snow to bring hazardous travel to B.C. coast, even more on the way

    Snow will make its way to the British Columbia coast Wednesday, making for slippery and hazardous travel with little respite as more snow is on the way for the weekend.

  • French tourist came to Yukon for a 'real Canadian winter,' and fell through the ice

    A French tourist in Whitehorse defied the odds last week when she fell through thin ice into a lake, several times, and still managed to pull herself out of the water to safety, unharmed. "I was super lucky. I know that if you don't drown, you get hypothermia and that's the other danger," said Raphaële Meignen. Meignen's misadventure began when she rented a car in Whitehorse to go do some solo exploring during a month-long stay with a friend. Visiting Yukon offered a chance to see a "real Canadi

  • Brace for difficult travel in Ontario with two punch storm of ice and snow

    A major winter storm will strike southern Ontario Wednesday and Thursday, bringing significant ice accretion that threatens commutes and power lines, as well as heavy snow to some regions.

  • Snowmaker storm of epic proportions moving into SoCal: 'We're getting the full brunt'

    "It's got the cold air, it's got the moisture, it's got strong winds," one forecaster said. "It's an ideal situation for a big weather maker with huge impacts."

  • 'The gator has me': Witness recalls the fatal alligator attack that left her 85-year-old neighbor dead

    'I saw the gator grab her, I saw him take her under,' a witness said of a fatal alligator attack in St. Lucie County, Florida that left a woman dead.

  • Extreme cold warning issued as freezing temperatures grip Edmonton

    The city is urging Edmontonians to brace for extreme cold weather with temperatures expected to remain in the minus-20s today and Thursday, with wind chill values making it feel like –40 C. The extreme cold warning is in effect for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park — and for all of northern Alberta and much of the southeastern portion of the province, including the Lloydminster and Coronation areas. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning early Wednesday. Temperatures will dip to

  • Snow Blows Across Central Arizona as Winter Storm Pummels Region

    Strong wind blew snow across parts of northern and central Arizona on Wednesday, February 22, as a winter storm hit the area.This footage was captured by Sharron Bordoff Crabb, who said she recorded it from her home in Prescott on Wednesday morning.Damaging winds and falling snow would continue in the area throughout Wednesday and would impact travel, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Sharron Bordoff Crabb via Storyful

  • Electric Vehicles and the Untold Secret: Are They Actually Worse For The Environment and More Dangerous Than Gas?

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are all the rage. They are touted as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. The United States government has passed numerous legislative actions to phase out gas-powered vehicles and make sure that, within the near term, all vehicles are electric.

  • Before and after photos show recovery at drought-stricken California reservoir

    Recent storms in California have replenished reservoirs, but scientists caution people to not let images of seemingly abundant water levels fool them.

  • Jimmy Carter was the first president to install White House solar panels, then Ronald Reagan removed them. Here's what happened.

    Amid the energy crisis of the 1970s, President Jimmy Carter hoped to reduce America's dependence on foreign oil.

  • Moment mine collapses in China, with scores missing

    STORY: The collapse on Wednesday at an open-pit mine in the Alxa League operated by Xinjing Coal Mining Co left a pile of debris roughly 500 meters (550 yards) across and an estimated 80 meters high, state media reported.Three hundred fire rescue personnel, 60 fire engines and 6 search and rescue dogs were at the scene on Thursday to aid the search for trapped miners, state media said.Coal is a major source of energy in China but its mines are among the world's deadliest, largely due to lax enforcement of safety standards, despite repeated government orders for improvements in safety over the years.

  • Winter storm affects travel in Toronto as forecast calls for between 15 to 20 cm of snow

    A winter storm hit Toronto on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow to the city, slowing travel and prompting calls for people to stay home on Thursday. Some flights were delayed or cancelled at Pearson International Airport, the TTC made service changes, GO Transit will adjust its train service on Thursday, and drivers were urged to slow down on city streets and major highways in and around the Greater Toronto Area. The storm brought mixed precipitation but mainly snow, with the forecast calling for b

  • City of Toronto prepares for major winter storm system

    Storm warnings have been issued ahead of a major system rolling into southern Ontario, prompting the City of Toronto to begin preparations. Marianne Dimain speaks with a city official.