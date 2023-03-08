Snow in the forecast in California, Montana and Plains: Tuesday weather outlook

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Wednesday updates: Read the latest weather news here.

Snow is forecast to hit patches of the country on Tuesday, and those flakes could just serve as an appetizer with another major winter storm in the forecast later this week.

  • Parts of California could see up to 3 feet of snow accumulation by Wednesday morning, making travel treacherous.

  • Montana and the Dakotas are also forecast to get up to 9 inches of snow once another winter storm system moves through the area, with gusting winds causing additional concerns.

  • Later this week, more snow and rainfall could inundate already soaked areas, particularly in California, where flooding concerns are beginning to rise.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's forecast.

What is wind chill? Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

What's the difference? Sleet vs. freezing rain vs. hail

Montana, Plains to see snow

Winter weather warnings and advisories crossed over Montana and the Dakotas on Tuesday.

A winter storm warning was in effect in parts of South Dakota until 11 p.m., with up to 9 inches of snow expected. Dangerous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, South Dakota, warned, with blowing snow reducing visibility for drivers.

Officials warned that if people must travel, they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles.

In parts of northeast Montana, snow accumulations of 4 inches are possible, with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

But later this week, wintry weather is expected to intensify in the region, with some areas expecting 18 inches of snow late Wednesday through Friday night, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

What is thundersnow and how does it form: Explaining how a thunderstorm can produce snow

What is lake effect snow? Here's how it happens and how much snow it can bring with it.

Heavy snow forecast in northern California

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on Wednesday in parts of northern California, with some areas of higher elevations expecting several feet of snow.

Snow accumulations of up to 3 feet are possible above 2,500 feet in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, and up to 10 inches are possible above 2,000 feet.

Travel could be "very difficult to impossible" in the region, the weather service warned, and downed trees and power outages are expected in the coming days due to heavy snow and winds.

The most significant snow is expected early Tuesday morning and during Tuesday night.

Winter storm tracker

National weather radar

Contributing: John Bacon, Jordan Mendoza and Doyle Rice; USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tuesday weather forecast: Snow falls in California, Montana and Plains

Latest Stories

  • This Abandoned 267-Foot Superyacht Has Links to a Russian Oligarch. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

    Alfa Nero will be sold to the highest bidder if it remains unclaimed.

  • Winter storm will stretch 1,800 miles from Plains to Northeast; 'miracle' in Kentucky town after tornado: Weather updates

    Another cross-country winter storm will develop this week on the heels of a system that caused havoc in recent days, leading to 13 deaths. Updates.

  • Black teen filing human rights complaint against Hockey Quebec after being called racial slur

    A Black teenager from Île-Perrot and his family are taking action against Hockey Quebec for what they say is a failure to address racism on and off the ice. The family is filing a complaint with the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission against the governing body for ice hockey in the province after the teen was allegedly subjected to racial slurs. The junior hockey player, Aiden Chase, and his mother, Laurie Philipps, made the announcement alongside the Center for Research-Action on R

  • Supporters defend anti-corruption law + GOP lawmakers at Sacramento ‘March for Life’

    Supporters defend anti-corruption law + GOP lawmakers at Sacramento ‘March for Life’

  • Japan forced to destroy flagship H3 rocket in failed launch

    The rocket's failure to launch is a significant blow to the country's space plans.

  • Ice Skaters Take to Frozen Lake Near Alaska's Portage Glacier

    Ice skaters took advantage of a frozen Portage Lake in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 5, to make their way out to the Portage Glacier.The National Weather Service in Anchorage said clear to partly cloudy skies would continue through Wednesday across south-central Alaska, with temperature highs in the 40s for Anchorage.Footage by Brian Brettschneider shows the frozen lake and glacier, with snow-capped mountain peaks in the distance. Credit: Brian Brettschneider via Storyful

  • 'Just incredible!' – Harden assists feat thrills Sixers coach Rivers

    James Harden fell one rebound short of a spectacular triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers got the better of the Indiana Pacers.

  • The Full Worm Moon In Virgo Is Here, And It Might Make You Break Up With Your S.O.

    The full worm moon in Virgo is happening on March 9, 2023. An astrologer shares how this will impact your career and love life, based on your zodiac sign.

  • ‘Ghost of the mountains’ spotted running along rocky slopes in India, video shows

    The family of elusive creatures was seen running, jumping and reuniting.

  • Trapped at home, Southern California woman's front door blocked 9 feet of ice

    With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

  • Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • Toronto hopes to clear snow by week's end, but forecasts suggest more winter weather looms

    The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a

  • The coming EV batteries will sweep away fossil fuel transport, with or without net zero

    The Argonne National Laboratory in the US has essentially cracked the battery technology for electric vehicles, discovering a way to raise the future driving range of standard EVs to a thousand miles or more. It promises to do so cheaply without exhausting the global supply of critical minerals in the process.

  • Ontario approves First Nations' plan to build road to Ring of Fire

    TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire. But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built. The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation. The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area. Webequie First Nat

  • Odds of El Niño returning to California are increasing. Would it bring even more rain?

    The rare 'triple dip' of La Niña was the first time in the 21st century the system appeared three years in a row. Now it could give way to El Niño.

  • 3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water

    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. — A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures. Organizers of the 3,500-kilometre Cain's Quest endurance race announced the decision on social media, hours after a member of the Finnish team drove into the water. Markku Rytinki and Esa Norokorpi were racing toward Port Hope Simpson just before dawn, when Norokorpi crashed

  • March came in like a lion, but can and will it go 'out like a lamb?'

    We took a deep look at the popular March weather myth to see if there is any truth to it, despite the month coming in like a lion for some this year.

  • N.L. Hydro president optimistic about Muskrat Falls, despite discovery of new problems

    Despite recent setbacks for Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro president and CEO Jennifer Williams says she's hopeful the project will be able to run at high-power by mid-April. A new set of issues with the multibillion-dollar hydroelectricity project, identified in a recent report from the province's Public Utilities Board, has pushed back a round of high-power testing. The company expected to have the tests completed by the end of February, but the timeline has now been extended to

  • 'Disaster' in Crestline as California Residents Trapped by Heavy Snow

    Residents in Crestline, California, have branded a lack of snow-clearing in their town a “disaster,” as local media reported homeowners have been trapped behind towering snowdrifts after recent winter storms.Footage recorded by Anita Hodson shows houses blocked behind tall snowdrifts in Crestline, north of San Bernardino. Hodson estimated the biggest snowdrifts to be 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.The footage also shows fallen trees and branches littering the roads.“The area in the San Bernardino mountains is in a dire situation,” Hodson told Storyful, "They removed all the plows off the mountain early on in the snowstorm to clear a highway so all the snow built up on all the roads.“In some instances people are trapped in their homes. They can’t get food and some are cut off, with no electricity and no internet. The response has been terrible. We need a light shone on this disaster,” Hodson said.Hodson’s concerns were echoed in local media, with one resident calling Crestline a “disaster zone.”California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties in California, including San Bernardino County, where Crestline is located, on March 1 following intense snowfall in the state.The governor’s office said on Sunday that more than seven million cubic yards of snow had been removed from state highways in San Bernardino County by March 4. Credit: Anita Hodson via Storyful

  • People wake up to snow as cold snap begins to sweep the UK

    People in Scotland and north-east England have seen snow and more is expected across the rest of the country later this week.