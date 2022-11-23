When the snow flies in Bellingham, this is how the airport will be ready

If snow blankets the Whatcom County lowlands again this year, local airport officials will be in a better position to keep flights on time, thanks to a Federal Aviation Administration grant.

Some $2.7 million was awarded recently to Bellingham International Airport for buildings that house the Port of Bellingham’s facilities for de-icing and snow-removal equipment.

Funds for Bellingham are part of a $76.2 million package distributed to 85 airports in 28 states to keep operations running smoothly and safely in winter, as a La Niña weather pattern continues into a third straight year.

It’s part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, according to an FAA statement.

“We can’t let winter weather stop aircraft from safely landing and taking off. This funding will help keep airports operating this winter and get passengers and cargo to their work, families and vacations safely,” Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin said in the statement.