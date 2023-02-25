Snow falls in northern SLO County overnight, closes Highway 58

After a day of heavy rain, the winter storm lingering over San Luis Obispo County shifted once again Friday night — this time, back to snow.

Large snowflakes could been seen falling across much of the North County around 10 p.m., including Paso Robles, Atascadero and the Cuesta Grade.

Looking like snow on the Cuesta Grade tonight. Gotta love those Caltrans traffic cams pic.twitter.com/nEEfmLcMQb — Kaytlyn Leslie (@kaytyleslie) February 25, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures were at just above freezing in Paso Robles and Atascadero as of 10:25 p.m., with light snow forecast throughout the night. Areas further to the north were at or below freezing, according to the NWS.

The snow even prompted Caltrans to closed Highway 58 overnight due to heavy snow on the roadway.

The closure was 1 mile east of Highway 229 near Creston to just before McKittrick in Kern County, with no estimated time for reopening, the agency tweeted.

Caltrans traffic cameras captured snow falling along Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County on Feb. 24, 2023. Here the camera shows the view at Traffic Way in Atascadero

