Snow day! Overnight snowfall closes all North Shore schools, CapU campus'

A heavy dumping of snow overnight has led to the closure of all schools in North and West Vancouver.

On Tuesday morning the school boards from both districts announced all schools would remain shut due to snowy and icy conditions.

​”All schools in the North Vancouver School District are closed today (Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023),” read a statement released from the North Vancouver School District Board.

Students and parents are advised to follow the school district’s website for weather-related updates, it read.

The West Vancouver Schools issued a similar statement online, citing dangerous travel conditions as a reason for closure.

“Our reports this morning tell us road conditions are increasingly challenging and more snow is forecast,” it read.

“Our priority is to ensure our students, families, and staff are safe. For this reason, schools will be closed today.”

By midday on Tuesday the continuing snowfall prompted Capilano University to close its main campus, following the closure of its Sunshine Coast (Sechelt) campus earlier in the day. Lonsdale remains open.

On Monday, Environment Canada had warned the weather woes were not over yet, with the excessive snowfall of the previous day expected to be topped up with anywhere between two and six centimetres of snow across Monday night.

On Sunday the North Shore had been blanketed with up to 40 centimetres of snow overnight, breaking records for the most snow on the ground Feb. 26.

