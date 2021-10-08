Fall chill may bring sneaky snow in Alberta on Thanksgiving weekend

Much of Alberta should brace for a chilly end to Thanksgiving weekend. A significant pattern shift will send temperatures diving by Sunday, with single-digit highs and overnight lows below the freezing mark for central and northern areas. Combined with moisture spilling over the Rockies from an inbound system from B.C., the mountains and foothills can expect shovelable accumulations of snow. The chilly air may even send a few flakes down to lower-elevation areas as far east as Calgary. For a closer look, see below.

INTO THE WEEKEND: AUTUMNAL WEATHER SETTLES IN

A major pattern change will continue to evolve across the Prairies as we prepare to head into the long weekend, transitioning from summer heat earlier this week to temperatures much more reflective of fall.

This change will be felt across western and northern Alberta, in particular, where a noticeable plummet in temperatures will be felt towards the end of the Thanksgiving weekend. These areas will see temperatures struggle to exit the single digits, particularly in the foothills and mountains.

Calgary might scrape 10°C on Sunday, while Edmonton will be a touch cooler, while eastern and southern parts of the province can still hang on to temperatures nicely in the teens. Medicine Hat will come close to hitting the 20-degree mark.

Sunday overnight will see lows drop below the freezing mark across a good swath of Alberta, with even extreme southern areas hovering just above it.

LATE WEEKEND: DASH OF SNOW AS TEMPERATURES FALL

The blast of cooler air will be setting the stage for what, for many, may be the first snowflakes of the season.

Moisture from a system from B.C. looks to spill over the Rockies into Alberta beginning Saturday overnight. While that will manifest as rain for warmer areas, the mountains and foothills will see noticeable accumulations.

Significant snow will then spread into parts of western areas Sunday afternoon through early Monday, primarily west of a line from near Calgary to Edson. A light coating of snow is also possible for the lower elevations, for places such as Calgary. However, in those cases, any accumulations will be minimal and short-lived.

Similar to Sunday, Monday overnight will see lows dip into the minus single digits, becoming more widespread and reaching into the extreme southern areas of the province, as well.

Beyond, below-seasonal temperatures settle in for a few days next week, with seasonal conditions not returning until perhaps the following week.