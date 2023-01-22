Snow coming Tuesday to North Texas, National Weather Service forecast says

If you plan on driving Tuesday afternoon, stay south of the Red River when periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely to transition to snow late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening for parts of North Texas.

“With surface temperatures generally remaining above freezing, the snow will be wet and slushy with no accumulation expected on surface roads,” according to the NWS forecast.

The NWS warns of slick spots on roads and bridges, but “roads are expected to remain drivable.”

National Weather Service Fort Worth

Forecast of possible snow this week should not come as a surprise this time of the year.

The snowiest month of the year in Fort Worth is February, where the average snowfall is 1 inch, Steve Fano, meteorologist at the Fort Worth office, told the Star-Telegram in December. The last two February’s have rung true with 2021 at 5 inches and 2022 at 1.7 inches, according to records kept by the NWS.

The frigid snowstorm that hit North Texas in February 2021 is firmly frozen in Texans’ memories. Record low temperatures sent energy use through the roof, forcing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to plead for consumers to watch their use of power.

Well, if we’re honest, the arrival of #snowmageddon2021 was kind of fun. Some even busted out snowboards and skis to enjoy the several inches of snow that had accumulated in many Texas cities.

Still, the NWS warns motorists to be cautious, drive slow and to “add extra time to your commute if you have travel plans Tuesday and Tuesday night.”

The NWS suggests that travelers monitor the forecast for updates.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low 30s overnight Sunday, and the high for Monday is 56.