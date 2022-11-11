Snow closes some highways in southeastern Manitoba, including part of Trans-Canada

WINNIPEG — Snow and blowing snow have forced the closure of some highways in southeastern Manitoba.

The province says the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario boundary is closed along with Highway 12 from Steinbach to the U.S. border.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings late Thursday afternoon for southern parts of the province.

The warnings say heavy snow will continue to fall in the region before tapering off Friday with possible accumulations of up to 20 centimetres in many areas in the south and more than 25 centimetres in the far southeast.

The weather agency says visibility will be poor due to blowing snow.

Conditions are expected to improve on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022

The Canadian Press