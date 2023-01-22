Weekend snow kicks off classic wintry week for southern Ontario

If you’ve checked your long-range weather recently, you’ve probably noticed multiple days of snow icons in your forecast – and no, that isn’t a mistake.

An active storm track along the jet stream is set to swing and park itself over or just south of the Great Lakes through the final days of January, bringing multiple systems and several chances for snow in southern Ontario through next week.

While the long-range forecast always comes with some level of uncertainty, here is a look at what we know so far when it comes to snow in southern Ontario. Further details will become available as the forecast becomes more clear.

Weekend snow chance

A Texas low tracking across the Eastern Seaboard will allow for snow to move in across southern Ontario Sunday.

The event will begin with light flurries early Sunday morning in southwestern Ontario, with the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) expecting to see some flurries around noon.

The snow continues throughout the day and into Sunday evening, where parts of the region can expect to see a few centimetres by the time the system rolls out. Parts of Ontario, particularly in eastern sections and areas near northern Lake Huron, could potentially get over 5 cm of snow.

Potential mid-week system

Going into next week, a possible clipper will bring light snowfall into eastern Ontario and parts of the GTA on Tuesday.

There is potential for a larger storm to be brewing towards the middle of the week as a moisture-laden storm, starting stateside in the Deep South, will continue its trek towards southern Ontario and Eastern Canada.

Due to its origins, this system will usher in much more moisture with it, so we can assume snowfall totals will be much higher. Currently, models are in agreement that 10+ cm could fall over much of the 401 corridor. The track of this system will need to be monitored due to the warmer air associated with it.

A farther north track could result in some of the snow transitioning to ice or even rain.

Looking ahead

While fairly far out, long-range forecast models are all hinting at the likelihood of some western clippers that could slide across Ontario in the final weekend of January.

Snowfall totals are highly uncertain, but we do know clippers typically bring a quick burst of snow as they slip through an area, given their usual lack of moisture.

Due to the common uncertainty in long-range forecasts, these details are subject to change and only provide an early glance at what is possible ahead in the weather pattern.

Check back in with The Weather Network for updates on the forecast for Ontario.

