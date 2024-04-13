Snow-capped peaks, scenic grandeur: What to expect at Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park is no hidden gem.

Over 4.1 million people visited the park last year, making it the fifth most visited national park in America, according to National Park Service statistics.

It’s so busy in the summer that timed entry reservations are required for a good chunk of each day.

Here’s what draws so many people to Rocky Mountain and what travelers should know about the latest national park in USA TODAY’s yearlong series.

Visitors watch the sunset near Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center.

What is so special about Rocky Mountain National Park?

If you close your eyes and think of the southern Rockies, “Rocky Mountain National Park captures all of that,” said the park’s Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson.

“Snow capped peaks, amazing recreational opportunities for 12 months out of the year, watchable wildlife, and scenic grandeur,” she said that’s what visitors always extol.

She added that the Continental Divide runs right through the park, and the park is the headwaters for numerous major rivers.

What is the best time to visit Rocky Mountain National Park?

A butterfly is drawn to Purple Fringe at Rocky Mountain National Park.

The answer depends on your interests.

“Do you want to see snow and ice, or do you want to see wildflowers and more greenery?” Patterson asked. “Are you interested in hiking? Are you interested in snowshoeing?” The park has more than 350 miles of hiking trails.

The busy season is late May through mid-October when temperatures are milder, all roads are open, and entry reservations are required during certain times of the day.

“My favorite part about Rocky is just how different it is depending upon what season you visit the park,” Patterson said.

What city is closest to Rocky Mountain National Park? What town should I stay in?

“We have two wonderful communities that are right at the doorstep of Rocky Mountain National Park,” Patterson said. “Estes Park on the east side and Grand Lake on the west side.”

She added that about 80% of visitors enter through Estes Park, which is also closer to Denver and its international airport. However, she said visitors enjoy both gateway communities.

“Estes Park and Grand Lake both have wonderful amenities from lodging to restaurants to other activities that people can do when they're visiting this area,” she said.

Can you drive through Rocky Mountain National Park without a reservation?

Yes, but it depends on when you visit.

Timed entry reservations are required to access most of the park between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. from May 24 through Oct. 14.

However, if you want to access the park’s busy Bear Lake Road, you’ll need a different type of reservation called Timed Entry+. That reservation grants access to all the parks' roads but is specifically required for Bear Lake Road between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. from May 24 through Oct. 20.

If you enter outside of those hours or dates, you won’t need a reservation, but it’s important to note that the park’s popular Trail Ridge Road, which connects the east and west sides of the park, is closed through the winter.

Scenic Trail Ridge Road reaches elevations of over 12,000 feet.

How long does it take to drive through Rocky Mountain National Park?

“If somebody's coming when Trail Ridge Road is open, we recommend people to give themselves at least three hours to drop over the top of the park,” Patterson said.

That also allows time to stop and take in views and shorter hikes along the way.

“You never know what you might see as you drive along the road, and you want to give yourself plenty of time,” she said. “Also, the speeds of travel on the road should be slow … It’s not like you’re driving a highway.”

Snow blankets the Glacier Gorge area of Rocky Mountain National Park.

How much time do I need to see Rocky Mountain National Park?

“Because we're so close to a large population in Colorado we have people that will come up here for two hours,” Patterson said. Locals can visit any time, but she said it would be “a bummer” to only spend a few hours in the park on a first visit.

She said the average visit is around two days, though you can stay longer to experience more.

Bighorn rams rest near Trail Ridge Road.

What Native tribes are tied to Rocky Mountain National Park?

“Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the oldest national parks in the country. Rocky was established in 1915,” Patterson said, but she and the park point out that Native Americans have stewarded the land for thousands of years.

“What is now Rocky Mountain National Park is part of the traditional homeland and territory of many present-day Tribal nations including, the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Montana; Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Oklahoma; Comanche Nation, Oklahoma; Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming; Kiowa Indian Tribe of Oklahoma, Northern Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation, Wyoming; Northern Cheyenne Tribe of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Montana; Southern Ute Indian Tribe of the Southern Ute Reservation, Colorado; Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah & Ouray Reservation, Utah; and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of the Ute Mountain Reservation, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah,” the park acknowledges on its website.

Lake Haiyaha gets its name from the Arapaho word meaning boulder," according to Rocky Mountain National Park.

What else should travelers know about Rocky Mountain?

It can feel like winter into May at the park, and winter can also creep into fall.

Weather can also change rapidly and differ dramatically, depending on the elevation. The high altitude can also affect travelers who aren’t used to it.

“Just giving yourself some time to acclimate and taking care of yourself, like drinking lots of water, is really crucial because you can get dehydrated here really quickly,” she said. “Being prepared for traveling to a place like Rocky will make all the difference in the world.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is popular for a reason