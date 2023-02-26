Snow blankets much of B.C. Saturday evening, more snow expected Sunday

Prince George received between 10 and 23 cm of snow Saturday.
Prince George received between 10 and 23 cm of snow Saturday.

A weather system blanketed much of B.C. in snow Saturday evening, and Environment Canada warns more may be on the way for the southern part of the province.

Over Saturday, parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, while Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm. Northern B.C. and the central interior saw up to around 30 cm in some areas.

Snowfall warnings are still in effect Sunday for much of southern B.C., including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Whistler, the Kootenays, Cariboo, and parts of the Okanagan.

As of Sunday morning Drive BC is warning of hazardous winter conditions. It's asking drivers to be cautious on highways throughout the province.

Several travel advisories recommend drivers consider changing travel plans.

B.C. Hydro says over 19,000 customers are without power in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast as of Sunday morning at 8 a.m. PT.

An additional 4,000 are without power in northern Vancouver Island.

Metro Vancouver transit and airport delays

Translink said Sunday morning that buses in Vancouver, Burnaby, and the Tri-Cities are experiencing delays. It warns bus and SkyTrain systems may be affected Sunday due to snow.

"Please use caution, give yourselves extra travel time and remember to dress warmly in anticipation of potential delays," said the authority in a release.

The City of Vancouver said on Twitter that crews are out plowing major routes. It also reminded property owners and tenants to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks adjacent to their property by 10 a.m.




Vancouver International Airport wrote in a Sunday morning statement they are operating at 88 per cent of originally scheduled flights for today. It says snow is now transitioning to light showers, but there is potential for additional delays and schedule adjustments due to overnight snow.

On Saturday afternoon YVR said approximately 15 per cent of flights in and out of the airport were cancelled or delayed due to snowfall.

"Our Guest Experience team and YVR staff are in the terminal supporting those impacted by weather delays and helping new departing passengers this morning," it said.

BC Transit in Greater Victoria is also experiencing a number of disruptions to service due to heavy snowfall.

