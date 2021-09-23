Snorkel AI Announces Speaker Line-Up for The Future of Data-Centric AI Event on September 28

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snorkel AI, a data-centric AI platform company powered by programmatic data labeling, today announced the speaker line-up for The Future of Data-Centric AI event for leaders of data science, ML engineering and analytics teams, practitioners, visionaries, researchers and students. The free virtual event will take place on September 28: https://future.snorkel.ai.

“As models have become increasingly powerful and commoditized but also data-hungry, the success or failure in AI most often depends on the training data As a result, AI development is shifting from being model-centric to data-centric," said Alex Ratner, co-founder and CEO of Snorkel AI. "With The Future of Data-Centric AI, our goal is to bring the AI community together to share transformative ideas and new research about the data-centric approach and its vital role in making AI practical.”

Speakers include:

  • Alex Ratner, Co-founder and CEO, Snorkel AI

  • Andrew Ng, DeepLearning.AI; Founder and CEO, Landing AI

  • Anima Anandkumar, Director of ML Research, Nvidia

  • Ce Zhang, Assistant Professor, ETH Zurich

  • Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

  • Chris Ré, Associate Professor, Stanford AI Lab

  • Darío García-García, Director of ML Research, Netflix

  • Imen Grida Ben Yahia, Program Manager/Tech Lead, Orange

  • James Zou, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

  • Justin Gottschlich, Principal AI Scientist and Director/Founder, Machine Programming Research, Intel

  • Michael DAndrea, Principal Data Scientist, Genentech

  • Roshni Malani, Engineering Leadership, Snorkel AI

  • Sharon Li, Assistant Professor, University of Wisconsin, Madison

  • Skip McCormick, Data Science Fellow, BNY Mellon

  • Xu Chu, Assistant Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology

The event will explore the shift from a model-centric practice to a data-centric approach to building AI and discuss challenges, solutions and ideas to make AI practical, both now and in the future. Topics covered include:

  • Interactive development of ML pipelines

  • MLOps desiderata & design principles

  • Auto-labeling

  • Weak supervision

  • Data cleaning and augmentation

  • Fine-grained error analysis

  • Model monitoring

  • Training data auditability

  • Data-centric AI case studies

For the full schedule or to register, simply visit: https://future.snorkel.ai

