Snorkel AI Announces Speaker Line-Up for The Future of Data-Centric AI Event on September 28
PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snorkel AI, a data-centric AI platform company powered by programmatic data labeling, today announced the speaker line-up for The Future of Data-Centric AI event for leaders of data science, ML engineering and analytics teams, practitioners, visionaries, researchers and students. The free virtual event will take place on September 28: https://future.snorkel.ai.
“As models have become increasingly powerful and commoditized but also data-hungry, the success or failure in AI most often depends on the training data As a result, AI development is shifting from being model-centric to data-centric," said Alex Ratner, co-founder and CEO of Snorkel AI. "With The Future of Data-Centric AI, our goal is to bring the AI community together to share transformative ideas and new research about the data-centric approach and its vital role in making AI practical.”
Speakers include:
Alex Ratner, Co-founder and CEO, Snorkel AI
Andrew Ng, DeepLearning.AI; Founder and CEO, Landing AI
Anima Anandkumar, Director of ML Research, Nvidia
Ce Zhang, Assistant Professor, ETH Zurich
Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor, Stanford University
Chris Ré, Associate Professor, Stanford AI Lab
Darío García-García, Director of ML Research, Netflix
Imen Grida Ben Yahia, Program Manager/Tech Lead, Orange
James Zou, Assistant Professor, Stanford University
Justin Gottschlich, Principal AI Scientist and Director/Founder, Machine Programming Research, Intel
Michael DAndrea, Principal Data Scientist, Genentech
Roshni Malani, Engineering Leadership, Snorkel AI
Sharon Li, Assistant Professor, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Skip McCormick, Data Science Fellow, BNY Mellon
Xu Chu, Assistant Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology
The event will explore the shift from a model-centric practice to a data-centric approach to building AI and discuss challenges, solutions and ideas to make AI practical, both now and in the future. Topics covered include:
Interactive development of ML pipelines
MLOps desiderata & design principles
Auto-labeling
Weak supervision
Data cleaning and augmentation
Fine-grained error analysis
Model monitoring
Training data auditability
Data-centric AI case studies
For the full schedule or to register, simply visit: https://future.snorkel.ai
About Snorkel AI
Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of hand-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling. Backed by Addition, Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, the company is based in Palo Alto. For more information on Snorkel AI, please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.
Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560