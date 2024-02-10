Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Reveals 40-Lb. Weight Loss After Stroke: 'Invest Into You'

"After my stroke I really wanted to get serious about my health," the 24-year-old posted on Instagram

Cori Broadus/instagram Cori Broadus before and after photos

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is celebrating a 40-lb. weight loss after suffering a stroke in January.

The 24-year-old revealed the news by posting several photos of herself wearing a two-piece string bikini and white crop top on Instagram. The post also included a picture of a quote that read, "February. Invest into you. Pour into you. Love on you. It's all about you."

In the post's caption, she explained that the milestone resulted from getting "serious" about her health.

Cori Broadus/instagram Cori Broadus shows off weight loss

Related: Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori, 24, Shares Warning Signs of Her 'Severe' Stroke: 'Listen to Your Body'

"After my stroke I really wanted to get serious about my health so I joined @goodbyelupus 4 week rapid recovery program and I'm 40lbs down on my self care journey and I'm really enjoying it💚," the caption read.

She is Snoop Dogg and his wife Shanté Broadus's only daughter. The couple also shares sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26, and the rapper is also a father to son, Julian, 25, from a previous relationship.

Cori Broadus/instagram Cori Broadus photos

On her Instagram Story, she revealed two additional photos of herself that showed her at 241 pounds and now 207 pounds. She gave an additional view of her progress by sharing a side-by-side of her headshot from 2023 and 2024. The story post that followed included photos of her weighing her food on a scale.

"This sh-- has been so hard to where I be ready to give up every single day but i know in the end it'll be worth it," she wrote on top of one photo. In another, she explained that she keeps track of her daily food intake on a log.

Cori Broadus/instagram Cori Broadus gives look into lifestyle change

Related: Snoop Dogg Says Daughter Cori Broadus Is 'Doing a Little Bit Better' After Stroke (Exclusive)

Cori shared that she "can't have nothing cooked everything raw" and consumes a smoothie consisting of kale, mangos, pineapples, raspberries, and flaxseed oil for breakfast and lunch. She revealed in late January that her kidneys are also "improving" following the health scare.

Story continues

On Jan. 18, Cori revealed in an Instagram Story update that she had a stroke. "I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she wrote.

Cori Broadus/instagram Cori Broadus in the hospital

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She opened up to PEOPLE in September 2023 about being diagnosed with lupus at age 6 and expressed that she's "been good, better than I've ever been."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.