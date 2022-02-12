Snoop Dogg Sued For Alleged 2013 Sex Assault Just Days Before Super Bowl Performance

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been sued by an unidentified woman for alleged sexual assault and battery in 2013.

Snoop’s longtime friend, hip-hopper Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (Donald Campbell), is also named in the suit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles by a “Jane Doe.”

The suit comes just days before Snoop’s big performance in the halftime show of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The musician has called the halftime performance — with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige — a “dream come true.”

A spokesperson for Snoop (born Calvin Broadus Jr.) told Reuters that the claims in the civil suit are “meritless” and a “shakedown.”

The rapper mocked “gold digger season” in an Instagram post the day the suit was filed, though he didn’t refer to it. “Be careful ... keep ya guards up,” he added.

Jane Doe is described in the lawsuit as a dancer, model, host and actress who had worked with Snoop Dogg and performed with him on stage — though his representative insisted to Reuters that she had never been employed by the artist.

The suit alleges Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom the woman was using at his studio, forced her to perform oral sex and masturbated in front of her, Reuters reported.

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg,” the complaint reportedly states. “Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

The night before, the suit claims Campbell took the woman to his home in Anaheim, where he allegedly forced her to have oral sex, USA Today reported.

Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson told Reuters the rapper never had “any sexual encounter” with the woman.

“They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show,” the spokesperson said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

