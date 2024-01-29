Snoop Dogg Has Stunning Change Of Opinion On Trump

Snoop Dogg appears to be dropping his beef with Donald Trump.

The rapper, in an interview with The Sunday Times this weekend, seemingly has changed his tune on the former president.

“He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris,” Snoop said. “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Harris co-founded Death Row Records, which released Snoop Dogg’s iconic “Doggystyle” album in 1993.

Trump pardoned Harris in 2021 after he was imprisoned for drug trafficking and attempted murder, The New York Times reported.

Snoop Dogg, after Trump granted clemency to Harris, told The New York Post that the former president “did some great work.”

The rapper hasn’t shied away from Trump criticism over the years as he notably aimed a gun at a “Ronald Klump” clown in the music video for the song “Lavender (Nightfall Remix).”

Snoop Dogg, in a 2017 interview with Billboard, criticized Trump for the travel ban “that this motherfucker tried to put up” and “police being able to kill motherfuckers and get away with it.”

“It’s a lot of clown shit going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general,” he said.

Trump, in response to the dis, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a message for Snoop Dogg.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!,” he wrote.

Snoop Dogg dropped the artwork for his “Make America Crip Again” EP later that year that featured a corpse tagged with the name “Trump” and covered by an America flag. The artwork is a reference to Ice Cube’s cover art for his album “Death Certificate.”

He wound up visiting D.C. the following year where he smoked a blunt and said “fuck the president” near the White House.

The rapper, in an interview with Big Boy for Real 92.3, also took a swipe at Trump while explaining why he would vote for the first time in the 2020 presidential election.

“Because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said.

