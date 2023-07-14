Snoop Dogg Shares He Once Had a Pet Cockroach Named The Gooch: 'We Used to Leave Food Out'

The rapper revealed the history of the insect pet in an interview with Nardwuar

Rodin Eckenroth/GettyGetty Snoop Dogg revealed he once kept a cockroach as a pet.

When Snoop Dogg encountered a cockroach in his home, he kept it as a pet instead of dropping it like it was hot.

In an interview published Tuesday, the rapper told Canadian journalist Nardwuar he even bestowed the insect with a nickname: The Gooch.

"Gooch used to live with me," Snoop, 51, recalled when asked about his antennae-sporting pal during the interview. "In my apartment, I had a roach that we couldn't kill. We tried to kill the muthaf----- when we first moved in, and he wouldn't die, so we called him 'The Gooch.'"

"He just kept getting bigger and bigger," Snoop added. "I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months — cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill. … We used to leave food out for him and everything."

Snoop, a noted animal lover, launched a pet line called Snoop Doggie Doggs last year, featuring apparel, toys, accessories, and bowls for cats and dogs. He hosted the Puppy Bowl with his friend Martha Stewart in 2021 and 2022. In early 2022, Snoop's beloved French bulldog Frank went missing in southern Los Angeles. Fortunately, the pooch returned home.

More recently, the "Beautiful" rapper reflected on being a grandpa.

"I am a grandfather of six, with one on the way," he said in an installment of Audible's Words + Music series released last month.

"And my grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart, and they're different," the father of three said. "My oldest grandson Zion told me he's the biggest star in the family. He took my Snoop Loopz box and put his own little cover on the front and made his own cereal."

"And then my granddaughter CC (Journey), she plays tennis, she loves her papa. She sees me in the store in my little Corona ads and what not — [she says], 'Papa!' That s--- means the world to me for them to call me that."



