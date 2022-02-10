Snoop Dogg Says He 'Can't Believe' He's Performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Dream Come True'

Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022 - Snoop Dogg

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is over the moon about his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, calling it a "dream come true" during a recent interview with the Associated Press.

"I'm still thinking I'm in a dream because I can't believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl," the musician, 50, explained. "We're just going to wait for that moment and put something together that's spectacular, and do what we're known for doing and add on to the legacy."

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is set to take the stage this Sunday, Feb. 13, with other legendary performers, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

RELATED: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Will Host Puppy Bowl 2022 and Help Coach the Cute Canine Athletes

In addition to teasing the fans that he may include his 1994 classic "Gin and Juice" during the highly anticipated show, Dogg shared that he's also looking forward to sharing the space and performing on his home turf with his friends.

"We're all one. We're all united together," he said. "If you really look at it, that's what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation."

The Long Beach native has been a household name since 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo single "Deep Cover," but having years of experience in the business has not stopped him from getting anxious for the upcoming event.

However, Dogg said he would put aside the fear until the show is over.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Snoop Dogg

Gary Miller/Getty Images

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Teases Super Bowl Performance: 'One of the Greatest Halftime Shows You Ever Witnessed'

"For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me. I am not going to understand it until it happens," the Grammy nominee confessed. "While it's happening, I'm in the zone. I'm stuck to the script, laser-focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good, and feeling good."

Story continues

He continued, "I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it's when I'll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I'm going through it, it's nothing."

Last month, Dogg participated in an iconic Pepsi commercial titled "The Call" to promote his appearance in the annual halftime show alongside the other performers.

This weekend, Super Bowl LVI featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC.