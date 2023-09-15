Snoop Dogg reveals he's terrified of horses: 'I'm just f---ing scared of them'

Snoop Dogg's got his mind on horses, and horses on his mind. But not in a good way.

On this week's episode of the rapper's YouTube series Double G News, Snoop (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) revealed a surprising phobia of his: Equinophobia, a.k.a. the fear of horses.

"I'm just f---ing scared of them," he told guest Tiffany Haddish after she revealed her childhood dream was to raise horses on a farm. "I'm scared of horses."

Snoop Dogg

Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Snoop Dogg

"What?" Haddish replied in shock. "As big as you are?"

"To this day, too," Snoop added. "I don't know why, I'm just f---ing scared of them ... So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---. Ain't never been in a scene with a horse. Like, get that motherf---er away from me. I don't know why!"

He takes his fear extremely seriously, too. While his wife Shante Broadus had a horse for three years, he actually refused to be around the animal. Haddish suggested that he might have fallen off a horse in his past life, resulting in this phobia, to which Snoop replied, "I think I may have been the Headless Horseman."

Snoop is open to conquering his fear at some point in the distant future ... but only as long as it's with a baby horse. "I understand what a horse means to people," he said. "Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horsen — a little jackass or something that I can learn how to be around."

