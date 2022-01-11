Snoop Dogg praised KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fashion choice Saturday

Two musical artists from very different genres got together after “Sunday Night Football” to talk football.

Country singer Blake Shelton joined rapper Snoop Dogg on his postgame football show on Peacock, and they picked the best plays from the season. But the highlight was when the discussion turned to fashion choices players made this season when they arrived at a g ame.

The duo made each other laugh with observations about what the players were wearing in a segment called “Suited and Booted, Dipped and Whipped.”

One player wore an elf suit, another looked like “a human Rubik’s Cube” and a third emerged from a matching car.

The conversation turned to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and how he looked before Saturday’s game against the Broncos.

Snoop Dogg was impressed with Mahomes’ fashion choice, calling him one of Sean Combs’ former monikers.

“On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes turned up looking like he was ready for business,” Snoop Dogg said in the clip. “Go to work on ‘em, P Diddy. That’s how you show up — with a pimp stripe on. Not a pinstripe but a pimp stripe. That’s P Diddy Mahomes right there. Mmmm, that bag is cold matching that tie. You sharp as a mosquito’s needle.”

Here is the clip of Snoop Dogg and Shelton.