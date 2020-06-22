Snoop Dogg Performs New Tribute to Kobe Bryant for Remote ESPY Awards: 'Let's Do It Mamba Style'

Kobe Bryant was honored during the 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday night, almost five months after his shocking death in a helicopter crash.

During the remote sports awards ceremony — held, as such, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — Snoop Dogg premiered a very special tribute to the late athlete.

Snoop Dogg rapped as video of the athlete, as well as footage of the many stunning murals that have popped up in tribute to Kobe, played.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rapper took viewers through Kobe's career highlights with his words, saying, "All grit no smile ... Let's do it mamba style."

Later, Snoop Dogg rapped, "Back-to-back-to-back champion. Gunnin' for the pantheon. The L.A. X-factor."

From one LA legend to another, gone too soon.@SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobe 💜🐍💛 pic.twitter.com/9X2P1ldoQC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020

"A friend and leader, understandably. And you did it candidly," rapped Snoop Dogg of the late NBA star. "Your reign in the city remains ... greatness in your name."

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Marks First Father's Day Since Late Husband Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Miss You So Much'

Kobe, 41, and daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in California, along with Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 46, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, John Altobelli, 56, Christina Mauser, 38, and the pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

RELATED: Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird Open 2020 ESPYs with Powerful Speech About Black Lives Matter

On Sunday, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, 38, paid tribute to the NBA icon with a Father's Day message on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB ❤️😘@KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad," wrote Vanessa, who is also mom to Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who turned 1 on Saturday.

Sports icons Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are remotely hosting the 2020 ESPY Awards.