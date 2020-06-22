Snoop Dogg Performs Tribute To Kobe Bryant During ESPYS
During the ESPYS, Snoop Dogg performed an emotional tribute the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant that had many people on social media grabbing for the tissues.
“You beat the odds by a mile/All grit no smile/A new golden child/Let’s do it mamba style,” Snoop Dogg rapped over footage of some of Bryant’s greatest moments in the history of sports as well as video of the numerous murals on the walls of buildings in Los Angeles.
Watch the video tribute below.
From one LA legend to another, gone too soon.@SnoopDogg pays tribute to Kobe 💜🐍💛 pic.twitter.com/9X2P1ldoQC
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2020
Bryant was the recipient of countless ESPYS during his career. Snoop Dogg’s tribute is the continuation of many after Bryant and his daughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter crash in January. Earlier this month, the Television Academy named Bryant as the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, recognizing his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.
The award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative, and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.
