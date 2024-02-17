Snoop Dogg mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington

Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Rap legend Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his brother, concert tour manager and record producer Bing Worthington.

"Always made us laugh u bac with moms," the hip-hop artist, 52, posted on Instagram Friday, along with a short video of him and his family in a cemetery.

Worthington, who frequently collaborated with Snoop, died Thursday at the age of 44.

Their mother Beverly Tate died in 2021. She was 70.

"The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report," Sgt. Frank Gonzalez of the Orange County Sheriff's Department in California said in an email to NBC News Friday.