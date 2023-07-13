Snoop Dogg lived with a cockroach named The Gooch for half a year

Snoop Dogg is a friend to the entire animal kingdom — even its creepiest of crawlies.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper, 51, revealed during a recent Nardwuar interview that he once befriended a cockroach that was camping out in his apartment and nicknamed it The Gooch.

"Oh, yeah, Gooch used to live with me," Snoop recalled. "In my apartment I had a roach that we couldn't kill. We tried to kill the muthaf---- when we first moved in and he wouldn't die, so we called him 'The Gooch.'"

The Gooch went on to live its best life as Snoop's roach roommate for roughly half a year. "He just kept getting bigger and bigger," the musician said. "I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months — Cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill."

Snoop, ever the responsible pet owner, took care of the beefy bug too. He added, "We used to leave food out for him and everything."

Over the years, Snoop has shown his love for animals big and small by publicly supporting plant-based meat company Beyond Meat, offering to adopt an abandoned dog named after him, and infamously narrating an intense battle between an iguana and several snakes as part of a "Plizzanet Earth" segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live. He is also the creator of Snoop Doggie Doggs, a line of dog toys and merchandise.

Fingers crossed a roach collection will be dropping soon.

