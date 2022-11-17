Snoop Dogg Launches Petwear Brand Snoop Doggie Doggs

Rapper Snoop Dogg has answered our prayers and has launched a petwear brand, Snoop Doggie Dogs, to take care of our furry best friends, and it is as exactly as adorable as it sounds.

Our pets can live like the royalty they think they are as the range is inspired by the "Sexual Seduction" rapper's extravagant lifestyle. Snoop himself shares in an exclusive press release, "These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog." The collection of dog and cat-friendly clothing, accessories and plush toys will have your four-legged companion looking and feeling extra fly. "Snoop's personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings -- it's the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season," adds Rob Brandegee, co-founder of Little Earth Productions, Inc.

Featuring tricked-out leashes and sweaters outfitted with gold chains for extra drip, the range of petwear also includes hats for the pets and owners who like to coordinate their daily dog walking outfits. Playful sports jerseys can also be found, arriving in shades of black or an exuberant purple and pink colorway.

Ranging in sizes XS to XL, in addition to a "big dog" size, the entire line is priced from $15 to $100 USD.

Take a look at the paws-itively perfect collection in the gallery above. Snoop Doggie Doggs is available on the brand's online store, as well as Amazon.