Snoop Dogg is doing all he can to get Kawhi Leonard on the Lakers

Snoop Dogg, seen in this photo from 2010, posted a video to his Instagram account recently with a pretty clear message to Kawhi Leonard. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It seems like everyone and their brother is trying to do all that they can to convince Kawhi Leonard to play for their favourite team next season.

Clippers fans are putting up enormous billboards in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, names such as Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have floated around in relation to who may (or may not) be present for the formal pitch that the Lakers organization puts together for the 28-year-old.

Before Leonard has his meetings with the two Los Angeles-based squads on Sunday, though, Snoop Dogg — a Lakers fan — did what he could to attempt to lure the two-time Finals MVP back to California.

While in Toronto recently, the rapper, media personality, and pop culture icon filmed a video of a truck advertising a Wish promotion connected to whether or not Leonard will re-sign with the Raptors after helping the team capture their first NBA championship in franchise history.

‘Wish-ing he stays’ read the truck as it drove past where Snoop was parked during filming.

“So, I’m riding through Toronto, right?” he said during his video. “I see this vehicle pass me by and I’m reading the side of this vehicle. Wishful thinking. Yeah right. Wish Kawhi Leonard come play for the Lakers. That’s what I wish...”

Wish is an online company that allows manufacturers — usually in China — to directly sell their products to consumers.

Since posting the video to his Instagram account which has over 33 million followers, it’s been viewed more than a million times.

Will this or any of the other stunts going on convince Leonard to sign with one team over anyone else? Only time will tell, but the actions of Snoop and others certainly can’t hurt.

And while you probably don’t need to know this, Snoop is scheduled to headline ‘Laketown Shakedown’ in Cowichan Valley, BC on Sunday alongside Sublime with Rome and Smash Mouth.

Personally, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Canada Day weekend.

