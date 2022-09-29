Coolio tributes: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among stars paying respects

Mike Bedigan
·2 min read



Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer are among the big names in the rap industry who have paid tribute to Coolio following news of his death.

The US rapper, known for his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, was remembered for his “grind” and described as “one of the nicest dudes”.

His manager confirmed his death, aged 59, to multiple US media outlets on Wednesday.

Snoop Dogg referenced the world-famous track in his own tribute, writing: “Gangstas paradise. R I P.”

He also shared a picture of the two on Instagram, posing on the set of the music video for their collaborative track Gangsta Walk, released in 2006.

Former NWA star Ice Cube said he had witnessed Coolio’s “grind to the top of the industry” in his own tribute.

“This is sad news,” the rapper and actor wrote on Twitter.

“I witnessed first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

MC Hammer described Coolio as “one of the nicest dudes I’ve known”.

“Good people. RIP Coolio,” he wrote, sharing a black and white picture of the rapper, later posting a second picture of the pair together, along with Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Questlove also shared a black and white picture of the rapper on Instagram, writing: “Peaceful journey brother”.

New York rapper Flava Flav also lamented the loss of Coolio, writing: “Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that.

“We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. RIP my friend.

“Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise my friend.”

Gangsta’s Paradise was also parodied by US musical comedian Weird Al Yankovic, as Amish Paradise, who also paid his respects to the rapper in a short tribute on social media.

Sharing a picture of the pair embracing, he wrote: “RIP Coolio”.

Among those to respond immediately to the reports was fellow US rapper Vanilla Ice, who said he was “freaking out” after hearing the news.

“I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away,” the rapper, real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle, wrote on Twitter.

In his own online tribute, US rapper LL Cool J wrote: “Rest in power my brother. @Coolio Love and Respect”.

