Snoop Dogg To Help With NBCUniversal’s Coverage Of Summer Olympic Games In Paris

Look who’s become a sportscaster!

Snoop Dogg is joining NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. The rapper will be on the ground providing regular reports for the primetime show beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

More from Deadline

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” added Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Snoop is expected to speak with host Mike Tirico by providing his “unique take on what’s happening in Paris.” He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, as well as their friends and families.

NBCU coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.