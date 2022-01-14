Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum released a song called 'Chai Tea With Heidi' because why not?

Have you ever wondered what it would sound like if supermodel Heidi Klum and rap legend Snoop Dogg made a song together? We now have an answer thanks to "Chai Tea With Heidi," and… it sounds exactly like a song Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg would make.

The unlikely duo released the electronic dance bop Friday, featuring production by WeddingCake, lyrics and a melody borrowed from Rod Stewart's 1983 song "Baby Jane," and a title that's redundant but does at least sort of rhyme (who's going to tell Snoop and Heidi that "chai" already means "tea"?).

Snoop kicks off the undeniably catchy song with a "Ladies, can I talk to y'all for a minute?" and choice lines like "The walk mean, fierce, feisty / Girl, you're hot and you're sweet like chai tea," while Klum sings the refrain: "When I give my heart again, I know it's gonna last forever / No one tell me where or when, I know it's gonna last forever."

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to seemingly random pairings, as evidenced by his enduring friendship with Martha Stewart and his 2011 collab with Nickelodeon stars Big Time Rush. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice" rapper released his most recent album, the compilation Algorithm, in November.

This isn't Klum's first foray into music either. The America's Got Talent judge and former Project Runway host released a Christmas song titled "Wonderland" in 2006 and sang on then-husband Seal's 2007 song "Wedding Day."

"I am still pinching myself to make sure this really happened," Klum said in a statement about her latest track. "It was truly an honor to work with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake to create this fun and upbeat song that will hopefully make you want to get up and dance."

Snoop Dogg added, "Party smash hit of 2k22 me n my homegurl Heidi Klum. I know that all of Europe will be hearin this in tha clubs til 6 in tha mornin. Lookn forward to getting back overseas n performing it live ya dig?!?!"

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Listen to "Chai Tea With Heidi" above.

