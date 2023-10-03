Snoop Dogg got Ed Sheeran so high he couldn't see the shape of you, me, or anything else

The great American poet Xzibit once said, "Your little lungs is too small to hotbox with God." And Ed Sheeran learned that the hard way when he smoked with the divine one himself, Snoop (né Doggy) Dogg.

Sheeran was on an episode of Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, when he recounted getting so stoned with Snoop that he couldn't even see the 6'4 rapper blowing smoke directly in his face.

Sheeran recalled he was in Melbourne recently with his wife and mother-in-law when they went to see the Doggfather perform — as no one can resist the siren call of "Gin and Juice."

When Snoop met Sheeran's mother-in-law, he greeted her with a "What's up, queen?," according to Sheeran in his best Compton by way of Halifax accent. The "Thinking Out Loud" singer then revealed that he's gotten rather close over the years with Russell Crowe, who is "really close with Snoop Dogg" — so close "they have like smoke-offs and such."

Sheeran admits that he really doesn't smoke "at all" but when in Melbourne....

He was hanging out in Snoop's dressing room while Snoop and the Oscar-winner were going "blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt," and Sheeran didn't want to seem rude.

"I guess at some point during the night I have to, just to [say], 'I smoked with Snoop Dogg,'" Sheeran says. So he's having a very nice conversation with the legendary emcee who then offers him a toke. And that's where it all goes downhill. Or, really, really, really high uphill.

"I've had a good amount of conversation so I have a bit and I'm like, 'I don't feel too bad, this is good,' then I have a bit more...then I have a bit more...then I have a bit more," Sheeran continues, "I just remember looking at him like, 'I can't see right now.'"

O'Brien then shares his own Snoop stoned story from his time hosting Late Night when he and the audience got a contact high from Snoop and his entourage hotboxing his dressing room.

"The crowd was laughing at the the set-ups to the joke," O'Brien says. "The crowd was getting like high. You could smell it."

Though Snoop Dogg is recognized as the undisputed King of Weed the world over, Sheeran gives frequent collaborator Burna Boy the crown for biggest pothead.

"That's the most I've ever seen anyone ingest weed," he adds, to Snoop's — and Russell Crowe's — dismay.

