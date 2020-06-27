Snoop Dogg Films Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Kanye West and Dr. Dre Making Music in the Studio

Kanye West and Dr. Dre hit the recording studio this weekend to cook up some new music.

On Saturday, a video surfaced on social media showing West, 43, and the producer working on an upcoming collaboration with the help of fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. In the clip, captured by Twitter fan page TeamKanyeDaily, Snoop filmed a behind-the-scenes video from the recording studio where Dre and West were seen working near the mixing control surfaces.

"Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhh," Snoop, 48, shared in the video. "Kanye West got some hot s—t. Only I can get exclusive footage. It's finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it."

Kanye, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg in the studio putting finishing touches on new music. pic.twitter.com/SjzrLXfWdk — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 27, 2020

West confirmed that he was in the studio with Dre with his own post on Twitter Friday.

"IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT," the rapper wrote alongside a picture of a cup of orange juice placed on a rug.

Snoop also shared a post to Instagram Saturday, featuring him next to Dre while in the studio. "Bac2gether again 🎧🤜🏾🔥💯🎙," he captioned the picture, which he tagged as taken in Beverly Hills, California.

Dre and Snoop have collaborated in the past, notably on songs "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang, "Hold Us Back" and "Still D.R.E."

The 55-year-old executive also produced Snoop's debut album, Doggystyle.

"Ooo please give us 1 more album! Let the good doc do every track! All we need is 10 songs unc!" rapper Bow Wow commented.

IM SORRY DOCTOR DRE I SPILT THESE THREE DROPS OF ORANGE JUICE MIXED WITH UUUUUUM WHILE WE WERE FINISHING OUR FIRST PROJECT#WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/trrd6LT3QJ — ye (@kanyewest) June 26, 2020

Earlier that day, the "Closed on Sunday" artist shared that the "Jesus Is King Dr. Dre Version" was in the works. Dre and West revealed last November that they were working on a sequel to West’s latest album: Jesus Is King Part II.

The music titans shared the news on social media with a picture of themselves posing in front of a recording desk, saying only that the project would be “coming soon.”

It is not known what exactly the pair are working on but, given their monumental musical impact, it can be assumed that it will be a sequel album to West’s gospel-inspired Jesus Is King.

West has made his admiration clear for Dre in the past. In a 2010 Rolling Stone article, he recalled how overwhelmed he was when he met the Californian rapper/producer.

“I first met Dre in December of 2003. He asked me to produce a track for The Game,” West said. “At first I was star-struck, but within 30 minutes I was begging him to mix my next album. He’s the definition of a true talent: Dre feels like God placed him here to make music, and no matter what forces are aligned against him, he always ends up on the mountaintop.”